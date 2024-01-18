How to get involved with research internships 

If you’re looking to enhance your resume and advance your career early, you may want to consider the prospect of summer research opportunities. On Wednesday, Jan. 17, the Rowe Center hosted a presentation on how to find and properly pursue on and off-campus internships and other endeavors for the summer season. Director of the office of undergraduate research Micah Heumann, along with three student researchers, led the presentation, giving many tips and tricks to make the process both painless and meaningful to everyone involved.

Nearly anyone interested in research starts at square one: with little to no connections and an unclear idea of how to start the journey. However, Heumann raises the point that showing interest will get you farther than simply giving a half-hearted attempt to be hired for a research position. Emma Beard found her first opportunity by skimming the Daily Digest, while Grace Vaidian and Romir Raj took the initiative by emailing various professors that they felt would reciprocate their interests in research. All three of them are now Peer Research Ambassadors, yet they had to start somewhere. Raj spoke about the importance of paid internships, stating “I have friends that do research for free, where I’m also doing the same thing, but I get paid.” Heumann echoes this sentiment, believing that the resume building aspect of an internship only goes so far if the student is not being compensated for their work.

There is plenty of preparation that must be done on your part before sending a stranger an email asking to be part of something they lead. For one, you should have a rough idea of what you will enjoy researching. School-supported websites such as Lincus allows you to narrow down your search from a broad research topic to various UConn professors and their specific publications. This not only allows you to see what others have said about your topic of choice in academia, but it gives you a comprehensive list of people to contact. However, they cannot just be a name. If you have completed a class with a professor and you know each other well, elevate that working relationship by asking if they have any opportunities available. Otherwise, both you and the faculty member will want to get to know each other before taking on any collaborative efforts.

Heumann recommends initiating a conversation between you and the faculty member about something they have done, like a piece of literature they published, to establish common ground. Interviews for internships are mutual, and talking about a topic you both care about makes the discussion flow more naturally. In the same vein, if you are offered a position, inquire about it, because it should provide as much benefit to you as it does to them.If you lose interest in the position, it is okay to decline with gratitude. The person may also decline you, so do not put all your eggs in one basket; instead, have multiple opportunities lined up. Be both proactive in your search and prompt with your responses.

A screenshot of a sample search in Lincus website for “newspaper.”

Outside of the school setting, ask your local government about what research they do. The healthcare field is also a big research go-to, so do not feel limited to UConn if you live out-of-state; the introductory process should be similar. Either way, in terms of places that do research, Heumann states, “There’s no one central place to look on this campus, not even internationally.” This is especially true when considering the SHARE Virtual Summer Apprenticeship Program, whose online nature gives everyone a place to start. Additionally, it encourages students without prior experience to try it out, and it can even reward you a stipend of up to $1,400.

There are also other larger programs that have a more formal application process.Some ask for your resume, unofficial transcript and letters of recommendation, the latter being another reason to stand out amongst your peers by building a relationship with your professors. All of these components will be asked of you in any future employment ventures; places such as the Center for Career Development and the Writing Center are always there to help you improve your application materials.

Some of the programs, including the Summer Undergraduate Research Fund and the Health Research Program, have upcoming application deadlines on Jan. 29, which can be a short timeframe if you haven’t started your application. However, they are important to keep in mind as you get your foot in the door. Visit the OUR website for more information on all of the programs and processes mentioned.