Rapid Fire: Worst celebrity award show host 

Awards season always seems to hold a special gravity in American culture. Social media lit up after in reaction to comedian Jo Koy’s controversial monologue Golden Globes awards ceremony, sparking criticism and jokes directed at him at numerous ensuing award shows. Koy’s performance sparks the question: Could there be a worse celebrity to host an award show? In this Rapid Fire, The Daily Campus Opinion section attempts to give their answers.

Nell Srinath, Opinion Editor: Taylor Swift’s private jet emissions. Swift has received a great deal of publicity in recent months, from being named the Time Magazine Person of the Year to her cross-continental romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Who better to represent the impact of celebrities on our world than the literal (carbon) impact of a celebrity on our world?

Dan Stark, Associate Opinion Editor: The main voice cast of “Madagascar” reunites to host the Oscars, but Jada Pinkett Smith is giving Chris Rock the death stare the whole time while Ben Stiller tries to keep the show rolling and David Schwimmer just awkwardly laughs in the corner.

Tomas Hinckley, Columnist: I think we should do award shows like Republican political debates: all at once with the most insane comedians Hollywood can find. No moderator. Slaps are allowed.

Luke Feeney, Columnist: Mike Lindell (a.k.a the MyPillow guy) screaming at Hollywood’s best and brightest for the entire night would be the greatest and worst thing to ever be on television.