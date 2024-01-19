Updates to UConn’s food pantry are here



The University of Connecticut’s food pantry is open for the spring semester, with new hours at the Storrs location.

The pantry will now be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

This is a change from last semester’s hours at their Storrs location, with the pantry having previously been open on Monday’s instead of Tuesday’s.

The pantry’s Storrs location is in the Charter Oak Apartments Community Center.

For students who don’t reside on or near the UConn Storrs campus, all four of UConn’s satellite campuses offer a Husky Harvest food pantry. The hours of operation and location for each campus’ pantry can be found online.

Additionally, a pantry is offered at UConn’s school of law and at UConn Health’s campuses.

Any UConn community member can visit Husky Harvest to access food and related products they may need.

“The Husky Harvest program was developed to address food insecurity amongst students, faculty and staff,” said Associate Campus Director at UConn Avery Point Janene Vandi.

100% of the donations the pantry receives are given to students, as the organization relies on donations to operate, their website said. The pantry accepts non-perishable food items and canned goods. Additionally, the pantry welcomes toiletries such as shampoo, soap and laundry detergent.

The Storrs location has its own wish list of products that they are in need of. The Storrs location also has its own social media pages where interested shoppers or donors can get updated information.

Beyond the Storrs location hour changes, Vandi said that there are no major changes to the program for the Spring semester.

Husky Harvest works in partnership with various UConn organizations to aid food insecurity. The Storrs location accepts donations through UConn Foundation’s Food Insecurity Fund.

For any questions about Husky Harvest, there is a questions and comments page that can be used to get in touch with a worker or administrator.