Men’s Hockey: Ice Bus spilts the weekend with No. 17 New Hampshire 

Several UConn Players attempt to stop UNH from scoring. UConn Men’s Hockey loses the game against UNH 0 to 5 at the Toscano Ice Forum, on Jan 19, 2024. Photo by Mercer Ferguson/The Daily Campus.

Coming off of a dominant win over No. 17 Maine last weekend, the Huskies were set for a two-game series against No. 17 New Hampshire. However, the weekend did not have the start that UConn wished for. The Huskies started off the series against New Hampshire at the Toscano Family Ice Forum, where they dropped the opening game 5-0. Ethan Haider made the start in the net for the Huskies and finished with 35 saves.

It was a battle from the puck drop between the Huskies and the Wildcats. Both teams generated scoring chances from the get-go, but New Hampshire was able to capitalize. The Wildcats were the first on the board as a pass from New Hampshire forward Ryan Conmy deflected off senior Andrew Lucas into the back of the net for the goal. The Huskies did not find an answer to knot the game at one. The Wildcats goalminder Jakob Hellsten saved all nine scoring attempts from the Huskies in the first period. New Hampshire held the 1-0 lead at the period break.

The second period was scoreless for both teams, which resulted in the Wildcats maintaining their 1-0 lead going into the last frame of regulation. The Huskies came into the third period with energy, generating multiple scoring opportunities in an attempt to open their scoring. However, they were never successful. Three minutes into the period, New Hampshire extended the lead with back-to-back goals, giving them a three-goal lead in the third period. But New Hampshire was not finished, as just about a minute later, they found the net again to increase their lead to four goals over the Huskies. Late into the game, a penalty was called on UConn, which gave New Hampshire the man advantage, and they generated another goal on the power play. New Hampshire showed complete dominance over the Huskies, scoring four unanswered goals in the third period to seal the 5-0 victory to open the series. The loss made UConn fall to 5-8-2 in conference action in Hockey East and 9-11-2 overall.

“We had a chance to win a hockey game in the third, and we got thoroughly outplayed in the third, and I can’t remember the last time that something like that’s happened,” said Head Coach Mike Cavanaugh following the loss. “We got thoroughly outplayed, physically; yeah, New Hampshire was way better in the third period than we were tonight.”

Jake Richard, Number 11 for UConn, keeps the puck away from Robert Cronin, Number 24 of UNH. UConn Men’s Hockey loses the game against UNH 0 to 5 at the Toscano Ice Forum, on Jan 19, 2024. Photo by Mercer Ferguson/The Daily Campus.

To wrap up the series, the Huskies traveled up to New Hampshire for a Sunday afternoon game. UConn desperately needed to rebound after Friday night’s series opener, and they did just that.

The first period was very physical between both teams, as six penalties were called. UConn was forced to make adjustments as senior captain Hudson Schandor was called for a five-minute major and game misconduct for kneeing. After five minutes, the Huskies successfully killed off the major penalty on Schandor and two more penalties following that back-to-back. Through all the penalty time, UConn and New Hampshire had opportunities to score at the net, but both goaltenders kept the game at zero.

The second period was when the Huskies struck. Sophomore Ryan Tattle gave the Huskies the lead and scored the team’s first goal since they defeated Maine last weekend. Sophomore Matthew Wood left Tattle the puck in the middle of the ice, and after beating the defender, he fired the puck past the New Hampshire goaltender. Later in the period, the Huskies extended their lead as sophomore Tristan Fraser made a no-look pass to junior Chase Bradley for the one-time goal. UConn stayed tight on defense for the remainder of the period and went into the break with a two-goal lead over New Hampshire.

The Wildcats came out pressuring the Huskies in the third period. With under six minutes left in the game, New Hampshire forward Kristaps Skrastins cut the Huskies lead to just one with a goal. Late in the game, the Wildcats pulled the goalie in favor of an extra skater in hopes of tying the game before regulation time ended. UConn looked to close out the game with an empty net goal but came up empty twice as they hit the goal post instead. UConn was heavily tested in these final minutes of the game, but UConn goaltender Arsenii Sergeev was one of the driving forces keeping the Wildcats from scoring the equalizer goal. The clock ran out, and New Hampshire was unable to score, resulting in the Huskies locking in the win. Sergeev made 43 saves in the road victory.

With the win, UConn improves to a 10-11-2 overall record and 6-8-1 in Hockey East play. The Huskies will be back in action on Friday, Jan. 26, to open up the CT Ice Tournament, where they will host at the XL Center against Sacred Heart. The puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on SNY.