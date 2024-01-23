The Backlog: Stick it to them in ‘Stick Fight: The Game’ 

Welcome back to The Backlog! For January, we are diving into games based on the word “fight,” but this doesn’t limit the games to a specific playstyle. Last week we covered the neverending brawl that is “Brawlhalla,” and this week, we are going to look at the physics-based fighting game titled “Stick Fight: The Game.”

Initially released in 2017 by Landfall Games, “Stick Fight: The Game” took the internet by storm with hilarious videos of friends annihilating each other in comedic ways. Like any other 2D platform fighting game, players can come together through local or online play and battle it out to see who is the last one left standing. It can be downloaded and played on virtually any platform, from big consoles to mobile devices.

Instead of having unique characters, each player is assigned to a different colored stickman. The only way to defeat your opponent is by using the weapons that spawn randomly, falling off the stage or getting eliminated by traps on said stage. What makes “Stick Fight: The Game” so hilarious is the fact that it takes the physics aspect to the extreme. Just like real guns, the ones in the game produce different levels of recoil as they are shot. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve accidentally sent myself off-screen by shooting the sawed-off shotgun because I forgot to account for the significant recoil from the gun.

There are other weapons that do more than just shoot bullets. A silly addition to the game is the snake weapons, which are the same as the regular guns, except they are colored green and shoot snakes instead of bullets. Be warned, these snakes will attack anyone near them even if you are the wielder. These snakes are also surprisingly nimble and jumpy for animals with no legs.

The weapons are not limited to long-range or guns; there are a variety of melee weapons that are just as dangerous. There are some as simple as the sword or spear, which do exactly what you’d expect them to do: stab and slash your enemies. Yet there are some with a few quirks. The blink dagger can teleport you a certain distance, based on the direction you are facing. Not to mention the fact that it will instantly kill anyone it stabs. You may even, like I did, accidentally get yourself a few times.

With how chaotic the weapons and stages can be, I would estimate that each round lasts between five to 30 seconds, depending on if you manage not to kill yourself before the others. “Stick Fight: The Game” is reminiscent of the stick figure games and animations that arose in the early 2000s. One artifact that forever gives me an appreciation for animation is “Animator vs. Animation” on YouTube by Alan Becker. “Stick Fight: The Game” brings back the nostalgia of the days when young kids would watch fighting animations made by one or a few people on the internet. Because of the spirit and love put into the game, I’d have to say that “Stick Fight: The Game” is a fun experience for everyone.

You don’t need to be a hard-core gamer or extremely skilled to be able to win at “Stick Fight: The Game.” Because of the simplistic yet goofy nature of the game, anyone from any age group could easily win each round. There are also countless videos on YouTube and clips on TikTok from the game displaying how shockingly accurate and exaggerated the physics are.

Rating: 4/5