Roundtable: Which NBA Player is most likely to/should get traded at the NBA trade deadline? 

With the NBA fast approaching the midway point of the season, that also means that the league’s trade deadline is creeping up closer. As contending teams look to grow stronger by adding more pieces to their lineups and rebuilding teams look to unload valuable players, this is one of the best periods to an NBA fan. With that being said, which player remains the most likely to arrive on another roster? With plenty of options to choose from, our team of writers will look to answer that question in this week’s edition of The Daily Campus sports roundtable.

Evan Rodriguez

Associate Sports Editor

evanrodriguez@uconn.edu

Malcolm Brogdon

Since my previous selection, Terry Rozier, somehow got moved before this article’s publication, I’ll go with another guard on the other side of the country. Since being selected as the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2017, Malcolm Brogdon has bounced around to different teams throughout the league, but don’t let that distract you from the fact that the former second-round pick is a bucket-getter. This season with the Portland Trail Blazers, he’s accumulated 15.5 points per game, while shooting an efficient 42% from beyond the arc. Along with his scoring, he’s still a great passer with about five dimes per contest. In the middle of a rebuild, Brogdon could likely be dealt ate age 31, but he still provides a ton of value that many NBA contenders could use. If a franchise is willing to part with some draft capital that Portland is desperately seeking in an attempt to rebuild for the future, they could very well grab an underrated talent in the league.

Sean Ahern

Staff Writer

sean.ahern@uconn.edu

D’Angelo Russell

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, rumors and discussions pick up about what teams need to make a deep playoff run. If there is one thing for certain, the Lebron James-led Lakers are no stranger to midseason acquisitions. The most obvious piece that is likely to be moved is D’Angelo Russell. Russell has had a weird second tenure with the Lakers thus far, playing minutes as a starter and even being benched as the team looked to improve their record, but in the last five games as a starter, Russell is averaging 27.2 points and 6.4 assists on great efficiency. With Russell’s contract and age, he can be packaged in a deal that could end up getting the Lakers that desired third option, more specifically the Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray. The Lakers sit in ninth place in the Western Conference at 22-22 and need to make a big splash if they wish to contend for a championship. Russell may be the key to making that dream a reality.

Cole Stefan

Senior Columnist

cole.stefan@uconn.edu

DeMar DeRozan

While the Orlando Magic rank fourth in the NBA with a 112.2 defensive rating, they sit 25th in points per game with 111.4. Having the third-most wins of any team in the bottom 10 in scoring is not going to get Orlando as far as they may want to go in the NBA Playoffs. Adding DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls will address the Magic’s scoring struggles while providing a veteran leader to their up-and-coming young core. The former USC Trojan is in the final season of a three-year contract, and with Chicago’s long-term future highly uncertain, a change of scenery may be necessary for the soon-to-be free agent. Averaging 21.9 points per game, DeRozan’s scoring prowess and clutch gene could be the difference between Orlando winning and losing several games as they make a push for the playoffs. It may mean the Magic will have to trade away core pieces such as guard Cole Anthony on top of draft capital, but acquiring the six-time All-Star will benefit them and their offense when the playoffs come around.

Connor Sargeant

Staff Writer

Connor.Sargeant@uconn.edu

Dejounte Murray

Being an Atlanta Hawks fan in 2024 is not for the faint of heart. As the team holds an 18-25 record within a loaded Eastern Conference, it’s clear that something needs to change. However, they are in an excellent position to compete in the near future. With teams like the Lakers and Knicks filled to the brim with draft picks and young talent, it makes all too much sense to trade Dejounte Murray. The Hawks need to build around Trae Young, which involves fixing their atrocious defensive effort despite their status as one of the highest-scoring offenses in the Association. Murray is in the midst of another excellent season, averaging 21.4 points per game on 47% shooting. The 27-year-old is also an oversized point guard at 6-foot-5 and can hit the three-ball, meaning likely suitors can scheme him in different ways. Even if Atlanta makes the playoffs, they cannot compete with the likes of the Bucks or 76ers. They need to reload. Don’t be surprised to see Murray on the move in the coming days.

Stratton Stave

Sports Editor

stratton@uconn.edu

he/him/his

Lauri Markkanen

Though the Utah Jazz recently enjoyed a six-game win streak that put them above .500, they don’t have a team that is in position to contend. They followed the streak with losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and lowly Houston Rockets, which doesn’t bode well for their long-term ability to succeed, and they don’t appear to be in position to do so next year either. Markkanen, still with a year and a half left on his contract, would be an attractive addition for a team that is looking to make a run at a championship. Fresh off his first NBA All-Star appearance, the forward’s stats are nearly identical this year. The time he has left on his contract would allow the Jazz to get a nice return on Markkanen that would help them build a future around Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler.