The Rod Wave: Divine Providence 

For college basketball fans everywhere, the Jan. 27 matchup between the Providence and Georgetown men’s basketball programs represents more than just a simple, hard-nosed Big East matchup.

It is expected to be an all-out war.

Everything, from the passionate anger of Providence basketball fans to the setting of the matchup at Amica Mutual Pavilion, all adds up to one of the most exciting matchups of not just a stacked conference schedule, but the entire college basketball season. In fact, this game has so much buzz behind it that an entire documentary that was released on Monday outlines the source of Friars fans’ frustration.

That anger has been connected to the departure of Providence’s longtime head coach Ed Cooley. Although one could go on and on with their thoughts of the “Divine Providence” documentary, the bottom line is fairly simple. Fans of the team felt incredibly betrayed by the 2022 Big East Coach of the Year for taking the Hoyas job following the dismissal of the legendary Patrick Ewing. Just when Friars fans felt that things were heating up in the wake of an impressive 2021-22 season that saw Providence finish as Big East regular season champions.

While fans of the program certainly had reason to worry following the departure of their former leader, the hiring of current coach Kim English has looked like a fantastic acquisition for Providence. Although the program currently sits at the bottom of a loaded Big East with a conference record of 3-4, they’ve had to battle without the talented Bryce Hopkins, who went down with an ACL tear in the team’s 61-47 loss to Seton Hall on Jan. 3. With the way that English has looked in both his time coaching and competing on the recruiting trail, there should be plenty of hope for what this franchise can become down the line.

But for now, there’s Jan. 27. Following Georgetown’s blowout loss to Butler, Cooley was asked for his thoughts on returning to the venue that he once called home.

“Let’s call it what it is. It’s going to be an emotional time for all of us, my family. But, it’s going to be an opportunity for us,” Cooley said. “I’ll appreciate the opportunity I had there for 12 years. Incredible school. Incredible leadership there. They have a great team. But time passes. You move on. It’ll be a little emotional until the ball goes up and then once the ball goes up, it’ll be another Big East game.”

While the current Georgetown coach is certainly used to how intense the AMP environment can be, I personally find it tough to believe how it can be just another Big East game. The negative feelings towards Cooley still sting, and Saturday is the opportunity for fans to let their anger out. It won’t be just another conference battle with tough basketball and loud taunts. This game is personal for many Friars fans, and they’re certainly going to let themselves be known from tipoff to the final buzzer.

Items may be thrown. Insults will be shouted. The bottom line? It’s the AMP at its peak.

However, Cooley was right about one thing. His guys are going to give this matchup everything they’ve got, even if they are the heavy underdogs in one of the toughest places to play in all of college basketball. While they have gotten pulverized by top teams like UConn and Marquette during conference play, they have also kept it close against both Seton Hall and Xavier this month. That, combined with the reality that the Hoyas are just 2.5 games back from the Friars in the standings (this article was published before Wednesday’s Providence game versus Seton Hall), and you’ve got the makings for a super entertaining matchup.

Long story short, whether you’re a Big East fan or a college basketball fan, everyone should be tuned in at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. It’s going to be incredible.