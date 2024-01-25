TikTok’s effect on beauty standards

The TikTok app logo is displayed on a screen, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo. A spokesperson for TikTok confirmed Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, that the social media platform is laying off dozens of workers in its advertising and sales unit, becoming the latest tech company to trim roles in the new year. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

TikTok is littered with posts about “Drunk Elephant ten-year-olds” and the damage they cause to local Sephoras. And though Sephora is likely lamenting their loss of product and money, this newly labeled group of people is indicative of a larger problem that is apparent on TikTok: its effect on how younger generations view beauty.

Across humanity’s existence, TikTok has only been around for a short time. Yet, it has colossally altered the way in which we view ourselves, interact with others and more. So it is no surprise that younger generations face different problems and challenges than those who grew up without social media. In general, social media often imparts unattainable beauty standards and unrealistic expectations upon people. Indeed, people are often showing only their best selves on social media platforms.

On TikTok, young followers of beauty influencers now study skin care routines to imitate them. However, not all these products are safe for young children, who have more delicate skin. Though starting young with a daily skin regimen certainly has benefits, these benefits can only be accessed if they are designed for an individual’s specific needs. And this fine print is not often included while scrolling through TikTok videos. Filters also contribute to the construction of unrealistic beauty standards.

So what can be done? The usual, and probably the most simple response, is usually that we should ban TikTok. Some have argued that eliminating the platform will eliminate all of its problems. But this would also eliminate the good. And anyways, changing with the times is often much more impactful than trying to turn time back. Perhaps creators should begin by addressing their entire audience and being wary of who that entails. Often, the audience of older teen influencers will not be composed of just those who are their peers but also those who are younger. Creators that address misconceptions and build their content around beauty education may help their more impressionable followers understand why influencers may be doing the things they do.

The solution may also lie in the algorithm. Algorithms are often used in social media; they function by taking what people seem to enjoy through how long they may view a post, details they have provided to a site and numerous other factors to show users what they may enjoy most. Though I am not incredibly tech-savvy, there may be ways to ensure that younger children get more content that is suitable for their age. However, this solution is one that requires delicacy since it’s important to find the line between directing content to certain groups and restricting content.

Social media platforms have long had an effect on the way we view ourselves. I think perhaps as a community we can remind each other and ourselves that beauty is something that is not meant to be so simple; beauty does not look one certain way. Perhaps we can add seminars on how to navigate social media in a safe manner, just as we once added computer education classes to school curriculums. Social media is not something that will go away soon, and rather than trying to restrict it, we must be aware of it and all of its effects.