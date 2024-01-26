Matthew’s Column: Looking at the four quarterbacks remaining

FILE – Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) plays during the first half of an AFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. Jackson will start for the Ravens against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 28. Photo by Nick Wass/AP Photo.

After the Wild Card and Divisional rounds provided a few upsets and a couple of classics, four teams remain in the running for the Super Bowl. In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens, led by MVP favorite Lamar Jackson, will face the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. In the NFC, Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will square off against the fan-favorite Detroit Lions. Every NFL matchup throughout the season provides its fair share of storylines, but in these matchups, the storylines get more attention with the high stakes. With so many to choose from, it’s important to look at the most valuable position in sports – quarterback. This year, the conference championships feature QBs who have established themselves as some of the best in the league and those who have doubters, despite experiencing continued success. Below, we will look at each of the four quarterbacks remaining and determine what they have to prove.

Lamar Jackson

Jackson, in his sixth season in the NFL has battled his way back from injuries that caused him to miss time the last two seasons. He has reestablished himself as one of the best players in the league. Jackson threw for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns while also rushing for 821 yards and five touchdowns. He has also led the Ravens to a 13-4 record, the best in the NFL. In the divisional round, he threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns with 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Ravens beat the Texans 34-10 to advance to play the Chiefs in Baltimore. Despite being well on his way to his second MVP, Jackson still has a lot to prove to his doubters. Jackson has an underwhelming playoff record of 2-3, and this is the farthest he has gone in the playoffs. Going into this weekend, he will face off against Patrick Mahomes, and if he takes down the Chiefs his doubters will be silenced.

Patrick Mahomes

A two-time MVP and two-time Super Bowl Champion, Mahomes finds himself in a very familiar position. The Chiefs have been to six straight AFC Championship games during the Mahomes/Reid era and are looking to repeat. Mahomes had possibly the worst year of his career, but still threw for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. Despite his struggles, Mahomes has been excellent in the playoffs,throwing for 477 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers through two games. While many predicted this season to be the downfall of the Chiefs, that has been far from the truth as they look as dominant as ever. Mahomes has very little to prove heading into this weekend, but another Super Bowl appearance certainly does not hurt as he makes his way into the GOAT conversation.

Brock Purdy

The former Mr. Irrelevant came into his second season with much skepticism on if he can be a full-time starter in the NFL. Purdy quickly put that to rest and had one of the best seasons of any quarterback in the league. He threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns with 11 interceptions on the season. In the divisional round against the Packers, Purdy struggled throughout the game but eventually led the 49ers on a game winning drive. Heading into this weekend, Purdy still has much to prove as the Niners are heavy favorites to win the Super Bowl. If the former last pick can perform well this weekend and lead the Niners to the super bowl, it will be difficult to argue with his skill. If not, an offseason of questions regarding his place as a starter in the league will follow him.

Jared Goff

The former first overall pick has had criticism following him throughout his whole career. After playing well with the Rams, he was traded to the Lions in a package that included Matthew Stafford. Stafford went on to win a Super Bowl in his first year with the Rams and Goff has helped lead an unbelievable rebuild in Detroit. This regular season, Goff threw for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He is now trying to lead Detroit to its first ever Super Bowl appearance, as they are the only NFC team in the Super Bowl era not to have appeared in the big game at least once. Goff, the former first overall pick, will take on Purdy, the last overall pick, in this week’s game. The former has been stellar through the first two rounds of the playoffs and is looking to continue his hot streak against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

The Ravens face the Chiefs this Sunday at 3 p.m., followed by the Lions and the 49ers at 6:30 p.m.