Snoop Dogg’s film, ‘The Underdoggs,’ and its heartwarming message 

Snoop Dogg’s latest film, ‘The Underdoggs,’ follows the life of retired NFL player Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings as he looks for his next big break to stay relevant in society. Illustration by Haleigh Schmidt/The Daily Campus

Snoop Dogg’s latest film, ‘The Underdoggs,’ follows the life of retired NFL player Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings as he looks for his next big break to stay relevant in society. He is given a second chance to disprove the egotistical accusations against him by coaching a team of young boys from his hometown of Long Beach, California. Jennings sees himself in each player, finds ways to relate to them and teaches them to believe in themselves. He stops doing work solely for publicity, allowing him to connect with the kids further. The plot was predictable and tended to follow cliches commonly found in sports movies, but these kinds of films are almost always the most heartwarming. The ending is expected but doesn’t take away from the film’s moving message.

The representation of kids from impoverished communities is what makes this film so compelling. Jennings rebuilds the children’s confidence and shows them that despite their backgrounds, they can still have a promising future. The lessons in the film can be applied to children and even young adults dealing with damaged self-esteem and perceptions of reality.

I was taken aback by the final screen, which explained that the inspiration for the film was the Snoop Youth Football League. According to their objective, the league aims to “provide youth, regardless of race, color, creed or economic background, the chance to learn values through football and teamwork.” The screen then states that over 85,000 kids have participated in the league, highlighting how many children continued with professions in the NFL.

From the initial disclaimer scene, I was already laughing. No, it’s not a cinematic masterpiece, but it captivated me throughout its entirety and had me smiling at every scene. Sometimes, that is what brings a rating up half a star. Of course, Snoop Dogg was the star of the film, and he did his part well but, the kids on the team were also hilarious. The children’s constant use of profanity definitely added a comedic effect. The dialogue for the children felt as though the writers understood how current youth speak, which many movies fail to portray. Their roles seem authentic, and the conversations are realistic to how Gen Alpha communicates. The interactions between Snoop Dogg and the kids are outlandish in the best way possible. It’s funny to reflect on how the adults in the film dismiss the vulgar language towards the children as though it’s a norm. Because the film is R-rated, children probably shouldn’t watch it; however, it can teach parental figures how to inspire new generations with positive reinforcement.

Countless cameos and specific jokes tailored to the actors’ previous roles adds another entertaining element. The dynamic between Snoop Dogg and the other celebrities’ characters created a comical flare. The score for this film was well done, and the chosen music fits the film’s aesthetic. Along with this, the graphics and the fake commentary from sports channels were engaging. Most of the editing was cheesy, and it was clear that the field Jennings played on in the NFL was as unrealistic as it gets. Product placement throughout the film was hard to miss in most scenes, but well done because now I’m craving Raising Cane’s.

Rating : 4 / 5