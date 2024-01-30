Bridget’s Bulletin: The future is female 

Silver Medallist Elli Pikkujamsa FIN, Gold Medallist Chloe Kim USA and Bronze Medallist Henna Ikola FIN pose on the medal podium of the Snowboard Ladies’ Slopestyle Finals at Hafjell Freepark during the Winter Youth Olympic Games, Lillehammer, Norway, 19 February 2016. Photo by Arnt Folvik for YIS/IOC.

The young women dominating the sports world have been powerhouses across the board. From the track, to the tennis court and even to the coaching staff, the next generation of female athletes are already smashing records and making names as the best of the best.

Coco Gauff

The 19-year-old out of Delray Beach, FL has been a powerhouse on the court for the better half of six years. With seven WTA Tour singles titles, eight doubles titles and a No. 1 world ranking in doubles by the WTA, this teenager is a force to be reckoned with. Now as the first women’s teenager to secure back-to-back semifinal appearances at majors since 2007, Gauff is arguably the most successful female athlete in the tennis sphere right now. Despite recently getting eliminated from the Australian Open by reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka, Gauff is still a straight shot to success. Not even in her 20s, this young athlete is going straight to the top.

Chloe Kim

At the mere age of 17, Kim became the youngest woman to win an Olympic gold medal in snowboarding, but her career began long before then. Back in 2014, Kim became the X Games’ youngest gold medal winner of all time. From there, Kim’s career only took off. Now at 23, Kim has recently become the first to land the 1260 in the women’s halfpipe at the X Games. She is now tied with Kelly Clark for the leading number of X Games titles with seven under her belt. With records and gold medals piled high, Kim’s resume is arguably one of the most impressive on the market right now. Undoubtedly, the young star will make several more Olympic appearances. On top of her impressive athleticism, Kim has also dabbled in the entertainment industry and has some experience in modeling and acting.

Sha’Carri Richardson

Heading into the 2024 Summer Olympics, Richardson will be holding the title of the fastest woman in the world. With impeccable speed and a natural talent on the track, Richardson had a ticket to the top from the beginning. After just one year at LSU, she earned the NCAA title and the LSU record of 10.75 in the 100m. From there, Richardson had her foot in the door with the greats and left her college career to pursue her dream as a professional. While the success wasn’t immediate due to a suspension from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games, Richardson came back faster and stronger. In 2023 at just 21 years old, Richardson earned her unbeatable title in the U.S. Track and Field Championship. A 10.65 time in the 100m sent Richardson straight to the top and she hasn’t looked back since. As the 2024 Olympic trials grow near, the young track star will be preparing for her moment back on the track. All eyes will be on Richardson as she will be the one to watch this summer.

Erin Matson

As the youngest Division 1 coach in history, Matson took the career step of a lifetime upon her graduation in 2022. After leading UNC Field Hockey to win four NCAA championships and being named the most decorated field hockey athlete in Tar Heel history, Matson was offered the head coaching position for the team she played for just a year prior. Now guiding the team she once starred on, Matson demonstrated stardom in the coaching arena with an 18-3 season record. Although Matson followed in the footsteps of Karen Shelton, the winningest coach in sports history, she proved herself to be a powerhouse at the helm of the group. With a historic legacy as a player and one season under her belt as a coach, Matson has already put herself on an outstanding trajectory to success.

Suni Lee

With the 2024 gymnastic Olympic trials on the horizon, Lee is gearing up for another year of gold. At just 18-years-old, the Auburn student made her Olympic debut and smashed the records. Earning all-around gold, a team silver medal and bronze in the uneven bars, Lee was the topic of conversation in Tokyo. In her college career, Lee has been the frontrunner. With eight all-American honors, a national championship and an SEC title after just her freshman year, Lee has been and will continue to be one of the most talked about athletes in the gymnastics circle. At just 20 years old, Lee maintains the status of one of the most impressive young athletes of her generation.

The next generation of female athletes has already proven the future is female. Whether it’s on the track, the tennis court or the halfpipe, these young ladies have made record-breaking feats all before the age of 25. With resumes stacked high and countless titles in the record books, the future is already incredibly bright for these young women.