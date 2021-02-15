29.7 F
Alisia Gruendelstaff artist

Consider taking that ‘man-hating’ women’s studies course

Opinion Katherine Jimenez - 0
Not all feminists are man-hating lesbians and not all women who you think are feminists are actually “feminists.”
Six ways to make the most out of Galentine’s Day

Life Emma Gehr - 0
If you’re a fan of the show “Parks and Recreation,” and more specifically, the iconic character Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), then you might already be aware of the holiday that falls on the eve of Valentine’s Day.
Walking in a winter wonderland

Opinion Teresa DiStefano - 0
As I sit here writing this piece, my window is open to the beautiful Nor’easter falling around us. Even though all classes were cancelled early Sunday night, I went to bed with the anticipation of a giddy school child, excited for the prospect of waking up to a world blanketed in snow.
Avoiding the addiction of self-improvement

Opinion Madeline Papcun - 0
The beginning of the University of Connecticut’s spring 2021 semester effectively marks the end of my first ever college winter break.
The curse of consumerism

Opinion Maia Annunziato - 0
The general theory of consumerism is that the more we consume, the better off we are economically. This is true, to a certain extent. An increased production of goods equals more jobs and more money to spend, which creates a demand for more goods. Having the financial resources to afford bigger houses, faster cars, trendier clothes and newer technology has long been part of the American dream, but it comes with a cost (pun intended).
Carson’s Commentary: A graduated system is the answer to America’s minimum wage problem

Opinion Carson Swick - 0
While the rest of the country honed in on the presidential election early this month, the state of Florida passed a $15 an hour minimum wage amendment.
