Six ways to make the most out of Galentine’s Day

If you’re a fan of the show “Parks and Recreation,” and more specifically, the iconic character Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), then you might already be aware of the holiday that falls on the eve of Valentine’s Day. But for those of you that are new to the idea, Knope first introduced Galentine’s Day during the second season of the show and designated that it be celebrated on Feb. 13. Knope used Galentine’s Day to honor her best friend, Ann Perkins, and it has since grown into a nationwide celebration of female friendship.

In true Leslie Knope fashion, she goes above and beyond and gives her friends outrageous gifts, one being a mosaic portrait of each of them made out of crushed bottles of their favorite soda. Although she set a high standard of what Galentine’s Day should consist of, there are many other ways to celebrate the day and reconnect with friends you haven’t been able to see in a while, or find safe ways to celebrate with your friends at school.

This year’s plans will have to be altered slightly to ensure that they are COVID-19 friendly, so here are a few ideas to help make the most out of Galentine’s Day and have a safe, fun celebration with friends. Some of these events involve alcohol, so make sure you are of legal drinking age if you plan on taking part!

Plan a virtual happy hour

A great way to celebrate Galentine’s Day virtually is by hosting a virtual happy hour. You and your friends can gather together online with a cocktail of your choosing and spend quality time together. This is a great option for people who haven’t been able to see friends in a while due to COVID-19!

Go out to brunch

If you are a fan of brunch, then you can spice things up by going out to a Galentine’s Day brunch at a restaurant of your choosing or enjoy brunch from the comfort of your own home. Restaurants have been making sure to meet COVID-19 guidelines to ensure they are prioritizing the safety of their staff and customers and will allow you to safely celebrate with your friends over a plate of pancakes paired with a mimosa or bloody mary. However, if you feel more comfortable staying home, then you and your roommates can always cook a delicious meal together.

Have a “make your own” cocktail night

If you are sick of always ordering the same drinks at the bar, then you and your friends can plan a fun Galentine’s day celebration to spice things up, where each person brings the ingredients to make a unique cocktail. This has become a popular trend on TikTok and allows for a fun night where you are able to step outside of your comfort zone and try new types of alcohols and mixed drinks.

Plan a virtual game night

Hosting a virtual game night is another great way to stay connected and celebrate Galentine’s Day safely. There are many great card games that can be found online or in-store, such as Truth or Drink, The Best Friend Game or Who’s Most Likely To, that are fun to play with a group of people, or you can stick to a classic like trivia. You can also try downloading a game on your phone, such as Heads Up!

Order takeout and have a movie night

If you want to have a relaxed night-in with your roommates, then you can treat yourself by getting takeout from your favorite restaurant and watch a movie. Whether it be sushi, burgers or Chinese food, it is always fun to hang out with your friends or roommates and watch a cheesy romantic comedy.

Host a virtual karaoke night

Karaoke is a fun way to have quality time with friends while also having a good laugh watching them try their hand at singing their favorite song. If you want to include more people than just your roommates, you can set up a virtual karaoke night and use a video conferencing platform to allow everyone to have a turn to embarrass themselves or prove they have a hidden talent.

Whether you choose to do one, a combination of these or come up with an idea on your own, the essence of Galentine’s Day is to dedicate time and effort to catch up with friends, appreciate the bond you have created and reflect on the years of memories you have made along the way!