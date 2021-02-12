Sweet and savory treats to enjoy this Valentine’s Day

If you are looking for some tasty treats to add to your Valentine’s Day menu, then look no further! I have compiled a list of some of the most popular Valentine’s Day-themed foods and snacks to help you celebrate. All of these are easy on the wallet and don’t require any advanced cooking skills to prepare.

Illustration by Kaitlyn Tran.

Chocolate covered pretzels

Coming in as the top choice are chocolate covered pretzels. This classic treat combines salty and sweet and can be made with ease. Simply purchase a bag of pretzels or pretzel rods and your chocolate of choice. Once you have dipped the pretzels in the melted chocolate, transfer them to a parchment-lined baking sheet and stick them in the refrigerator. If you are feeling extra festive, you can purchase assorted Valentine’s Day sprinkles to top off your final product before the chocolate sets. Make sure to give them a chance to set before packaging them up.

Heart-shaped Rice Krispies Treats

Rice Krispies Treats have been a staple in my house for many years and they can easily be made into a great Valentine’s Day treat with only a few additional steps. The original Rice Krispies Treats recipe can be found here, and I find that sticking to this one produces the best results. Once you have combined the butter, marshmallows and Rice Krispies cereal, you can add red and pink food coloring to transform your traditional Rice Krispies Treats into a Valentine’s Day delight. If you want to go above and beyond, you can also use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to make them even more festive. These are best served the same day, so make sure to prepare them in the morning or early afternoon so you can enjoy them with your Valentine, galentine or as a special treat all for yourself!

Snack mix

If you don’t have a sweet tooth, then Valentine’s Day snack mix is a great alternative that is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Depending on what recipe you choose, you will most likely need to purchase some combination of various kinds of Chex cereal, pretzels, popcorn, M&Ms and sprinkles. To make this incredibly easy snack, simply mix all of the ingredients together in a large bowl and enjoy with your roommates or family, or divide it up into bags to drop off to friends.

Brownie Bites

I don’t know about you, but brownies have always been one of my favorite sweet treats. I have always used a box recipe to make them, but if you are more of a homemade type of person, then go for it! Once the brownies are out of the oven and have had time to cool down, grab your heart shaped cookie cutter and cut the hearts out. To go along with the red and pink color theme, you can purchase icing to put on your final creations or melting candies to create a glaze. Once the icing has had time to cool, you can either serve right away or store them for a few days and gift them on Valentine’s Day.

Chocolate covered strawberries

Last, but certainly not least, are chocolate covered strawberries, a delicious dessert that can be decorated in many festive ways. Once again, this sweet treat is fairly simple to make and only requires a few ingredients: strawberries, chocolate and melting wafers. Once you have melted the chocolate and wafers and have dipped the strawberries, you can add pink and red sprinkles to help liven them up.

Making a homemade treat to give to someone on Valentine’s Day is a great way to celebrate, while also being able to enjoy a delicious dessert or snack. If you are looking for an easy gift idea for your Valentine or just want to enjoy a sweet treat with your roommates, friends or family, these recipes are a simple and tasty choice!