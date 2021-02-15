Global heating has worsened California’s wildfire season by causing dryer weather, leading forests to become more flammable, meaning that, like it or not, climate change is real. The Sept. 5 fires blazing through California were said to start after a gender-reveal party used a “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device”. Arson and negligence have long had a history in California’s forest fires, but it is climate change that has further fueled their dangers.