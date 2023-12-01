Mansfield Downtown Partnership hosting annual Winter Welcome tomorrow afternoon 

This Saturday between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. students can join the Mansfield Downtown Partnership for their 11th annual Winter Welcome. Illustration by Anna Iorfino/The Daily Campus

This Saturday between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. students can join the Mansfield Downtown Partnership for their 11th annual Winter Welcome. The event, which will take place in Downtown Storrs, will feature community displays, winter-themed activities and much more to welcome in the change of season.

The Winter Welcome has been held annually since 2012, and is all about celebrating the coming Winter according to Kathleen Paterson, the senior communications manager for the Mansfield Downtown Partnership.

“The goal of Winter Welcome is to bring people together in Downtown Storrs in celebration of the start of the new season,” Paterson said.

In Downtown Storrs, you will discover activities and attractions hosted by local businesses from Mansfield.

Various programs will be held, including completely new ones from last year’s Winter Welcome. The event will include an instrument petting zoo from Waldron’s Studio 88, a make-your-own-snowman station from the Town of Mansfield Human Rights Commission and lots of things to purchase from many different businesses, including Levin Aerial Works and Rooted Dreams Floral and Design Company.

There will be community displays all along Royce Circle, including ones from Nautical Bowls, Jeff’s Kettle Corn, A1 Home Improvement LLC and many more. Mansfield Fire Department will also be present with a fire truck decorated for the holiday season, and there will be live performances from UConn Tap Club, E. O. Smith High School Choirs and students from Mansfield Elementary School.

Nearby these displays, you will find the Stuff-A-Cruiser Toy Drive being hosted by the Mansfield Resident State Troopers’ Office. They will be collecting gifts which will be donated to families across Mansfield. Donations can include toys for any and all ages, gift cards, winter apparel and more. The organization specified that gifts should be donated unwrapped.

In addition to these activities and displays, Mansfield Downtown Partnership will be hosting their Trim-A-Tree Contest. These local businesses have been tasked with decorating a Christmas tree. Attendees will be able to view and vote on their favorite trees and the top three entries will receive a prize.

This is just a small preview of what is in store at the Winter Welcome in Storrs tomorrow. For more information about the event, including gift bags, a visit with Santa Claus, ice sculptures and more, visit Downtown Storrs’ website about the event.