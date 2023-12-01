Tales from the Turntable: The most revered journalist in music 

Pictured is John Ruskin, Canadian music journalist. He rose to fame mostly due to his unique stage name and his extroverted personality, stemming from college radio to eventually ending up on YouTube. Photo by Kris Krüg/Flickr

Welcome back to Tales from the Turntable! While I usually talk about or analyze events in music history, this week will be a little different. This week we’re covering the career of one of the biggest cult icons in music history, as well as one of the most beloved figures on the internet. Before there was the likes of Connecticut-based music critic Anthony Fantano taking the online music community by storm, there was one John Ruskin, better known as “Nardwuar the Human Serviette.”

Nardwuar is known for his unique interviews of popular musicians, as well as being the frontman of Vancouver-based new wave band The Evaporators. His amassed cult following is hard to overstate. He regularly garners millions of views across all social media platforms and has the opportunity to interview legendary musicians. Characterized by his happy-go-lucky persona, garish attire and impeccable interviewing skills, Nardwuar has interviewed musicians of all walks of life, from Nirvana to Tyler, the Creator.

Finding his footing in college radio, Nardwuar quickly gained notoriety in British Columbia, Canada for his eclectic personality. His moniker’s origin is somewhat mysterious, the most commonly accepted meaning is nothing — it was a name chosen for its goofiness. After diving further into music journalism, he was able to land interviews with increasingly prominent figures in the music industry. As the 2000s rolled around, he started posting his interviews online, finding popularity on the newly-created video sharing site, YouTube.

One thing that sets his interviews apart from others, even those outside the music industry, is his commitment to research. In his interview with singer Pharrell Williams, Nardwuar presented the musician with a vinyl copy of the very first song Williams had ever featured on, causing Williams to utter “This is one of the most impressive interviews I’ve ever experienced in my life. Seriously.” Not stopping at musicians, he’s also interviewed politicians including former President Gerald Ford, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and several Canadian Prime Ministers.

While most interviewees are civil and humorous with him, other celebrities aren’t thrilled with his loud personality. Several legendary musicians, including Henry Rollins, Kurt Cobain, Nas and Beck have been hostile during interviews, with some even walking out prematurely. Nardwuar admits that while it can be discouraging to get rejected, it doesn’t hinder his performance. Some musicians have even apologized for their malice during interviews, like Blur drummer Dave Rowntree, who apologized in 2011 for verbally and physically accosting Nardwuar during an interview in 2003.

While he’s mainly known for his journalism and interviews, he’s also the frontman and keyboardist for The Evaporators. Their brand of 80s new wave has also gained recognition with punk fans, releasing several albums and touring to this day. A copy of 1996’s “United Empire Loyalists” can be found in WHUS’ record collection, being sent to the station for radio play upon its release.

Even after almost 40 years, Nardwuar has shown no signs of slowing down. Similarly, fans continue to enjoy the content he puts out. His rambunctious wardrobe has caused him to become a common Halloween costume among music fans. This year, I dressed up as Nardwuar for Halloween, and even won the costume contest at WHUS’ annual Mischief After Dark concert.