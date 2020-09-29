Puntacana Championship recap

Hudson Swafford captured his second ever PGA Tour victory this past weekend at the Corales Puntacana Club and Resort Championship this past weekend, his first win on Tour since 2017. Swafford shot an impressive -18, coming out hot with a 65 on Thursday and scoring a three-under 69 on both Saturday and Sunday. This victory moved him up to second place in the FedEx Cup standings early into the season.

After starting two shots back on Sunday, he came out strong on the front nine, shooting a five under 31 with an eagle to take a three-shot lead into the final nine holes. However, a double bogey on the 13th and a bogey on the 15th left him tied for the lead. He was able to regain his composure and drain a clutch 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to give him a one-shot lead heading onto the 18th, which he subsequently parred to secure the win. Tyler McCumber, who started Sunday in fifth place, recorded the second-best round of the day with a six-under 66, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Swafford in the end. He finished as the sole player in second place at -17.

The PGA Tour comes back to the United States for next week’s Sanderson Farm Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Sebastián Muñoz looks to defend his title at the Country Club of Jackson for what should be another low scoring tournament. The winner will also take home 500 FedEx Cup points. Bryson DeChambeau currently resides in first place after his U.S. Open victory last weekend.