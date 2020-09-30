Graduate Storrs opens in place of Nathan Hale Inn

The Graduate Storrs Hotel opened for business to serve as an on-campus hotel, and replaced the Nathan Hale Inn on Aug. 12.

9/27/2020 Graduate Hotel by Erin Knapp The Graduate Hotel, fromerly the Nathan Hale Inn, officialy opened their doors on August 12, 2020. The hotel, located right near the south side of campus, features Uconn themed wallpaper, carpeting, and rooms.

Graduate Storrs is on Bolton Road and is a short walk from shopping and dining destinations in Downtown Storrs. On their front lobby desk is the tagline “We are all students.”

According to a Graduate Hotels press release, 100 newly renovated guest rooms are available. The decor of the guest rooms is UConn inspired with blue and white plaid furnishings as well as wall art displaying UConn traditions, legends and portraits of notable UConn athletes. The hardwood floors are made of reclaimed UConn basketball court flooring. The hotel displays an eight foot tall Jonathan the Husky statue upon entrance to the lobby.

Graduate Storrs has a variety of in hotel dining and bar options. They hope to soon accommodate “Husky Weddings,” weddings of UConn students or alums, in their Ballard Ballroom which can seat over 200 people.

“It’s an honor to open Graduate Storrs in the heart of the historic University of Connecticut campus, amidst the students, professors and visitors that bring such character and spirit to this University,” Graduate Hotels is a privately owned chain of college hotels that have a signature boutique style. In 2018, the University of Connecticut trustee board sold Nathan Hale for $8.3 million dollars to AJ Capital Partners, the parent company of Graduate Hotels. In the trustee resolution summarizing the hotel change, UConn’s chief financial officer, Scott Jordan, explained why Nathan Hale Inn was replaced. “The Nathan Hale Inn was purchased by the University to better maintain the building, which is near the center of campus, and potentially serve to address an increasing student housing demand,” Jordan said. Ty Colman, general manager of the hotel, noted that he is proud to contribute to the UConn community. “It’s an honor to open Graduate Storrs in the heart of the historic University of Connecticut campus, amidst the students, professors and visitors that bring such character and spirit to this University,” Colman said. “We’re thrilled to now have our doors open and look forward to continuing to ingrain ourselves within this inspiring and dynamic community.” Wendy Kopp is Graduate Storrs’s culture champion, which is a position that combines human resources and community connection.

“It’s an honor to open Graduate Storrs in the heart of the historic University of Connecticut campus, amidst the students, professors and visitors that bring such character and spirit to this University,” Colman said. “We’re thrilled to now have our doors open and look forward to continuing to ingrain ourselves within this inspiring and dynamic community.”

Wendy Kopp is Graduate Storrs’s culture champion, which is a position that combines human resources and community connection.

“As a UConn alum, I love being here right on campus as the hotel’s culture champion,” Kopp said. “This place is special to me as it replicates the school I know and love.”