2021 Connecticut Ice Tournament canceled

SportsNet New York announced the cancellation of the 2021 run of the Connecticut Ice Tournament, which was set to be the annual festival’s second running. The event was set to be played at Bridgeport’s Webster Bank Arena on Jan. 30 and 31. SNY cited the pandemic as the primary cause for cancelation, as well as an expected conference-only schedule for this year’s college hockey season.

The University of Connecticut, Yale, Quinnipiac and Sacred Heart men’s hockey programs have all come to an agreement to return to the festival for the 2022 and 2023 runnings, which are tentatively scheduled to be played on Jan. 29 and 30 of both years. The Connecticut Ice Tournament also serves as a showcase for youth and amateur players, who are expected to return with the Division 1 teams in 2022. Last year’s Ice Tournament featured over 700 non-college players participating in youth tournaments, as well as showcase games between local high school and prep school hockey programs.

Though the UConn men’s hockey team had quite the unsuccessful first appearance in the tournament by coming in fourth last year, the Connecticut Ice Tournament does serve as a beneficial event for not only the four teams involved, but the hundreds of local players it attracts. It is really great that SNY are committed to running the event once it is safe, as it allows for important development for ice hockey in the state of Connecticut.