Astrogirl: October horoscopes

Spooky season is finally upon us! What better way to divinate what the falling leaves and ominous autumnal weather might mean for you with some horoscopes for the month? Grab your pumpkin spice lattes or apple cider, don your witch cloaks and tune in for a spell.

Aries (March 20 to April 19)

The Ram is the symbolic image for Aries. Photo by Trace Hudson on Pexels.com

Did yesterday feel even more stressful than your typical Thursday? Have no fear, that may be due to last night being the only full moon in your sign this year, meaning your Sun and Moon would have been in conflict. But don’t let that get to you – not that much can, but your emotions are known to run strong. Instead, harness that energy and let it invigorate you. Keep a clear mind come Oct. 13 when Mercury goes into retrograde and look towards transformation and change come Oct. 22, when Scorpio season begins.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

The Bull is the symbolic image for Taurus, known for their great stubbornness. Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Is the cooler weather making you long for someone to cozy up with? Two events may affect your romantic prospects: Mercury in Scorpio makes your thoughts about partnership even more intense, and Pluto stations direct in Capricorn on Oct. 4. Pluto rules your affections and will make you consider your relationship habits with more thought.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

The twins are the symbolic image for Gemini, representing their two sides of personalities. Photo by willsantt on Pexels.com

With the semester in full swing, it’s time to get your routine in check with routine-ruling Pluto moving into Capricorn at the start of the month. When Mercury stations retrograde in Scorpio on the 13th, take some time for yourself and finetune your desires and priorities.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

The Crab is the symbolic image for Cancer. Photo by rompalli harish on Pexels.com

With possibly more time to yourself comes an opportunity to discover new things you may enjoy doing, whether it be trying out a new activity or pursuing a particular skill that has always caught your fancy. Enjoy what you’re doing! Have confidence in yourself and don’t be afraid to branch out.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

The Lion is the symbolic image for Leo. Photo by Alexas Fotos on Pexels.com

Let’s go, Leos! As career-centric Venus enters the land of perfectionists (a.k.a. Virgo) on Oct. 2, ride out that motivation to accomplish some goals you might have in mind. Keep a humble and frugal mind come Mercury retrograde so you can stick to budget and enjoy your successes.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

The Virgin is the symbolic image for Virgo. Photo by Paolo on Pexels.com

You’re always asking a lot of yourself, but when Mercury stations retrograde in Scorpio, you’re going to want to take a step back. Reevaluate what you’re doing and what actually makes you happy, whether it be in your routine, who you’re spending time with or how you conduct yourself in pursuit of your goals.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Scales are the symbolic image for Libra. Photo by JJ Jordan on Pexels.com

If anyone deserves a break, it’s you, Libra. As you’ve taken the time to recenter your finances, you probably haven’t even slowed down. With some rebalancing of much-needed introspection, you’re going to come out at the end of the month invigorated to take on the rest of the year.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

The Scorpion is the symbolic image of Scorpio. Photo by Victoria Borodinova on Pexels.com

You’re in for some romantic reevaluating too, Scorpio, as our favorite goddess of love Venus (or her namesake, anyways) enters Virgo on Oct. 2. Whether you’ve got a special someone or not, you might feel like spending more time with and opening up to those you care about. But don’t give too much of yourself just yet—it’s your time to shine at the end of the month when Scorpio season begins!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

The Archer is the symbolic image for Sagittarius. Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Instead of affecting your love life, Venus’ move into Virgo today has got you feeling motivated and productive. Whether that means you’ll be taking that leap in your career or realigning your life to get a better idea of where you’re going, don’t forget to balance listening to others with your own learning process.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

The Goat is the symbolic image of Capricorn. Photo by Snapwire on Pexels.com

You’re usually on top of things, but that doesn’t mean you need to be on top of everything. You might easily get swept up in the crush of status and authority, and you don’t have the time nor energy for that. When Scorpio season begins on Oct. 22, the Sun will highlight your 11th house of friends, so be sure to link up with some and enjoy one another’s company and successes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

The Water- Bearer is the symbolic image of Aquarius. Photo by Emiliano Arano on Pexels.com

Sometimes you focus on the big picture, but starting today, you might be able to have a better perspective on the details and more nuanced takes on situations. Combine that with your usual personable qualities, and you’re in some successes.

Pisces (Feb. 19 to Mar. 20)

The Fish is the symbolic image for Pisces. Photo by Chevanon Photography on Pexels.com

Luckily for you, Pisces, with your creative spirit and Moon waxes full in energetic Aries, your liveliness will make you even more likeable than usual. However, that doesn’t mean you always need to surround yourself with others as you usually do. It’s okay to tackle things on your own!

