WNBA: Aces and Storm in the final stretch

The WNBA Finals is set to take off after the Seattle Storm defeated the Minnesota Lynx without a blemish in the semifinals, while the Las Vegas Aces struggled to make it past the Connecticut Sun in five games. The finals have now come down to the top two teams in the league with the Aces holding claim to the overall top spot.

While regular season matchups no longer matter, the Storm lost in every matchup during the season against the Aces. Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird are the top players on the Storm’s roster and are vital in the Storm’s success. Yet, both times they lost to the Aces were in Bird’s absence. Bird and Stewart, who was the MVP in the 2018 finals, seek their second championship within the last three seasons.

Stewart missed the entirety of last season with a torn Achilles tendon. So, the Storm appear to be back in full swing, as Bird is expected to play as well. On the other hand, the Aces are tasked with overcoming their injuries that have arisen within their roster. Dearica Hamby, who recently won Sixth Woman of the Year, is suffering a knee injury, which emerged in Game 3 of the semifinals against the Sun. Hamby’s absence on the floor will leave a hole in the Aces’ offense unless someone steps up to fill her shoes. Hamby has averaged 13.0 points and 7.1 rebounds this season.

In their attempts to overcome losing a key player at such a pivotal moment in their race for the championship, Angel McCoughtry has stepped up enormously in her first season with the Aces. McCoughtry added 20 points in the final game of the semifinals to defeat the Sun and advance the Aces into finals play.

The Aces have done an honorable job at bouncing back from sudden changes while missing key players from their roster, as they started and continue the season without Liz Cambage and Kelsey Plum. They are sure to see if overcoming Hamby’s absence is too short notice or if it is doable.

The best-of-five series between the Aces and Storm gets underway tonight at 7 p.m. and is sure to shake up the wubble in this intense matchup between two great teams.