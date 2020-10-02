Premier League: Tottenham vs Manchester United headline action-packed weekend

The Premier League is now heading into its fourth weekend of play, and it has left fans scratching their heads. Some teams are underperforming and disappointing, while others have taken their game to the next level. There is no doubt in my mind that another interesting weekend of English football lies ahead.

Tottenham vs. Manchester United

Tottenham and Manchester United face off in what is sure to be a classic match. Both teams are coming off mid-week wins in the Carabao Cup and hope to keep their winning ways going. Manchester United thrashed Brighton Hove Albion 3-0 in their Carabao Cup match after squeezing by them 3-2 in their last Premier League meeting. Spurs have also seen success in the last round of the tournament, beating Chelsea 5-4 on penalty kicks. That win will be a massive morale boost for Tottenham, especially after their controversial tie to Newcastle United the weekend before. Both squads sit level on points in the Premier League with four, so to say this would be a massive win and a massive three points for either club is an understatement.

Both squads have had their own internal issues, and they could play a massive role in the upcoming match. Spurs midfielder Dele Alli has had a falling-out with manger Jose Murinho and his future at the club remains uncertain. Murinho has been critical of Alli, referring to the England International as, “lazy.” Spurs also face the possibility of being without leading goal scorer Son Heung-Min. That means the Spurs will lean on striker Harry Kane to take much of the goal scoring responsibility.

United have problems of their own and will look to bring in an alternative winger, as it doesn’t appear Jadon Sancho will be joining the club this transfer window. The Red Devil’s newest signing Donny Van De Beek seems to be shaken. This midfielder has been a regular on the bench. It will be interesting to see if the Dutch man can break into the starting 11 against Spurs this weekend.

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Chelsea versus Crystal Palace will be an interesting match, as Palace has proven doubters wrong, while the Blues are still trying to hit their stride. On the back of Wilfred Zaha, Crystal Palace have opened up the season winning two out of their first three games. Chelsea, on the other hand, have only won once in their first three games, as Frank Lampard’s new signings have struggled to fit into the team. On top of that, defensively, Chelsea look the exact same as last season: poor. Making mistake after mistake, this will be something Lampard looks to address heading into this weekend’s match.

Crystal Palace look to get back on the winning track as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Everton, who sit third in the current Premier League table. The squad is in good form as new captain Zaha has led the way for Palace, the forward currently leading the team in goals with three. The Eagles will rely on the link up play between Zaha and striker Jordan Ayew to punch a hole through the Chelsea defense. Defensively, Palace will need to be as focused as the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, who will be featured in the Chelsea squad.

The Blues will be looking to take three points in this match, as they have struggled over the last week. In their last Premier League match, they ended up tying West Bromwich Albion 3-3 in what proved to be an embarrassing match. In their mid-week clash against Tottenham, they lost 5-4 on penalties, resulting in their elimination from the Carabao Cup. Lampard and his squad will desperately need to win this match, as things are starting to heat up in London.

Everton vs. Brighton

Everton are the favorites in this match as they face off against a struggling Brighton. The Toffees have had an amazing start to the year, as they have won all three of their Premier League matches. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has brought Everton from a mid-tier club to a contender for the top four in the Premier League. Brighton have a total of three points in the Premier League after picking up one win in their first three matches.

Everton has been firing on all cylinders for the first three weeks of the Premier League season, having won all six of their matches in all competitions to start the 2020-2021 season. Ancelotti’s new midfield has proven to have the right balance of being attacking minded and defensive shape, as they have provided a spark for Everton.

Brighton haven’t been able to win, but their lack of effort won’t go unnoticed. The Seagulls have struggled to find the winning ways, as they have lost their last two matches—both to Manchester United. But they aren’t a pushover, either. They have a bright young wing back in Tariq Lamptey and a young forward in Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United

Arsenal square off against Sheffield United as both teams are coming off losses in their last Premier League fixtures. Arsenal still sit comfortably in the Premier League table with six points, putting them in fifth place. Sheffield United are winless in their Premier League campaign with zero points, putting them in 19th.

Arsenal suffered a stagnant defeat to Liverpool in their last Premier League match 3-1. With a team that has seen a lot of success over the last couple months, Mikel Arteta believes this is just a speed bump in the road on the way to success. Arsenal have a lot of speculation about them as the transfer window is coming to a close. Rumors are circling that the club is willing to let multiple players go in order to strengthen their midfield. The Gunners will be looking to pounce on the struggling Sheffield United and grab an important three points.

Sheffield United has started off the season on a very bad note. For a recently promoted team that finished 8th in the league last season, this has been a very disappointing start, with the team yet to win in any competition. The Blades have already been eliminated from the Carabao Cup and have lost to Leeds United, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton in their first three Premier League games. The Blades will be desperately looking for a win against Arsenal to take a step in the right direction.