Premier League Recap: Liverpool and Manchester United suffer embarrassing defeats

This Premier League season is different from the last. Once again, the fans were left confused after what proved to be an abnormal three days of matches. With a lot of goals and a lot of mistakes, this weekend was entertaining to say the least.

Liverpool: 2 Aston Villa: 7

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish goes for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)

Aston Villa shocked the world as they put up seven goals against a dominant Liverpool squad. Villa got off the mark quickly and never looked back, as their attack could not be stopped. Liverpool were weak all around as this was arguably the worst game they’ve played during Jurgen Klopp’s time as coach.

Aston Villa came out swinging and within the first five minutes of the game were able to get on the score sheet. Midfielder Jack Grealish intercepted a pass from Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian inside the Liverpool 18-yard box. Grealish then played the ball back across the box to striker Ollie Watkins, who then slotted the ball into the bottom corner, giving Villa a 1-0 lead. Watkins would then go on to pick up two more goals in the 22nd and 39th minutes to complete his first round hattrick. Mohamed Salah would get the Reds on the score sheet in the 33rd minute, but John McGinn’s goal gave the Lions a 4-1 lead at halftime.

The second half brought more goals and more disappointment for Liverpool as Aston Villa kept their foot on the gas. The scoring started in the 55th minute when midfielder Russ Barkley’s shot deflected off Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and made its way into the top right corner of the net. Salah would then grab a goal back for Liverpool in the 60th minute when he slotted the ball into the bottom right corner of the net. After that it turned into the Grealish show. The England International would go on to score two goals in the 66th and 75th minute to give Aston Villa a surreal 7-2 lead, and that’s how the game would end.

Tottenham: 6 Manchester United: 1

Tottenham’s Serge Aurier fights for the ball with Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Carl Recine/Pool via AP)

In another high scoring game, Tottenham ran away from Manchester United after the Red Devils took an early lead. A questionable red card and poor defending was United’s kryptonite as it seemed they had no answer for the Spurs attack throughout the game.

The Red Devils were able to get on the score sheet first early in the game. Manchester United forward Anthony Martial made a scampering run into the Tottenham box when Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez fouled him resulting in a penalty kick in the second minute. The penalty was then converted by midfielder Bruno Fernandes giving Manchester United a 1-0 lead. From there on out it was all Spurs. After a poor header in his own box by Manchester United defender Harry Maguire the ball found its way to Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele who put the ball in the back of the net, leveling the score 1-1. In the 7th minute Tottenham would take the lead as striker Harry Kane played a quick ball to winger Son Heung-Min who placed the ball past goalkeeper David De Gea giving them a 2-1 lead. Things would only get worse for Manchester United as Martial received a straight red card after slapping Tottenham winger Erik Lamela in the 28th minute. Kane and Son would link up again, each scoring to give Tottenham a commanding 4-1 lead going into half time.

Tottenham would pounce on the Red Devils again in the 51st minute when Serge Aurier blasted a ball into the bottom left corner to give Spurs a 5-1 lead early in the second half. Paul Pogba would put the icing on the cake for United in the 79th minute. The World Cup winning midfielder slid in fouling Spurs defender Ben Davies awarding Tottenham a penalty kick. Kane stepped up and put the ball into the back of the net giving Tottenham a 6-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Everton: 4 Brighton: 2

Brighton’s Neal Maupay, left, challenges for the ball with Everton’s Tom Davies during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brighton at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Peter Byrne/Pool via AP)

Everton continued their great form as they easily handled a struggling Crystal Palace side. The Toffees remain unbeaten in the Premier League collecting all 12 possible points and claiming the top spot in the league table. Brighton lost their second premier league match in a row as they look to regroup after this week’s defeat.

Everton started off the scoring in the 16th minute when striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed the ball into the back of the net to give the Toffees a 1-0 lead. Brighton would then level the game at 1-1 when striker Neal Maupay equalized in the 41st minute. Everton would then reclaim the lead right on the stroke of halftime when defender Yerry Mina headed the ball into the back of the net off a set piece.

In the second half Everton showed their creativity, even though Brighton had more of the ball. James Rodriguez, who recently joined Everton from Real Madrid, has had a major impact since his arrival. The Colombian was able to convert on twice for the Toffees in the 52nd and 70th minutes to give Everton a 4-1 lead. Brighton got a consolation goal in stoppage time when midfielder Yves Bissouma scored an amazing volley from just outside the 18-yard box to bring the game to 4-2. Everton remain perfect in the Premier League ahead of the international break.

Arsenal: 2 Sheffield United: 1

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang takes a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Clive Rose/Pool via AP)

Arsenal hung on to win against a struggling Sheffield United in what could turn out to be an important three points on their way to making the top four in the Premier League. Sheffield United remain winless this season as they were unable to threaten throughout the day.

In the first half it was very difficult for both sides to break down each other. Arsenal were the far more dominant side throughout the game as they had 65% of the ball. However, they were never able to break through the Sheffield United defense, the first half ending 0-0.

The second half was more lively for both teams as they both were able to get on to the score sheet. Arsenal scored first after a quick combination play between striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and defender Hector Bellerin led to a Bukayo Saka goal in the 61st minute. The Gunners would then double their lead in the 64th minute when Nicolas Pepe made an amazing run taking on the defender down the right side of the field. Pepe would then beat the defender and get the ball onto his favored left foot and placed the ball into the back of the net to give Arsenal a 2-0 lead. Sheffield United got a goal back in the 84th minute when striker David McGoldrick curled the ball around Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno to cut the deficit to one, but the game would end in a 2-1 win for Arsenal.