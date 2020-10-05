UConn Health creates new technology for less painful mammograms

The Beekly Imaging Center at UConn Health can now capture mammograms for women in less time with less pain. 3D breast images from this technology help doctors detect breast cancer earlier than previously possible, Dr. Alex Merkulov, section head for Women’s Imaging at UConn Health, said. Image courtesy of UConn Health Radiology website.

The technology captures clearer images while it lowers the patient’s dose of radiation and reduces compression, Deputy UConn Health Spokesperson Jennifer Walker said in UConn Today.

“UConn Health is proud to be on the forefront of innovation in women’s imaging, offering the latest FDA-approved technology with low dose mammography to diagnose breast cancer earlier,” said Dr. Alex Merkulov, section head for Women’s Imaging at UConn Health.

Early detection of breast cancer reduces risk of death at least 25%, according to the American Cancer Society.

“Low dose mammography is a huge leap forward in detecting breast cancer early,” Merkulov said.

3D breast images from this technology help doctors detect breast cancer earlier than previously possible, Merkulov said.

“Each breast is compressed once, and a machine takes many low dose X-ray images as it moves in an 11-degree arc over the breast,” Walker said in UConn Today. “A computer then puts the images together into a series of thin slices, allowing doctors to see breast tissues more clearly in three dimensions.”

Made by Hologic, the technology is called Low Dose 3D Mammography with C-View Software, Walker said.

“The safety and efficacy of the C-view 2D screening exam have been validated through multiple clinical evaluations,” Walker said.

Walker said studies find that 3D mammography appears to lower the chances of being called back for follow up testing.

“These decreases are believed to be the result of breast cancer being found earlier through screening and increased awareness, as well as better treatments,” Walker said.

“This technology provides peace of mind, detecting abnormalities that are missed by traditional mammograms, delivering more detail and accuracy,” Walker said.

Patients can schedule a screening mammography without a physician referral online through MyChart or by calling 860-679-3634.