Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Recap

Martin Laird celebrates after sinking a putt on the 17th green in a playoff to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. Photo by John Locher/AP Photo.

Matthew Wolff continued his strong play at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open this weekend, but it wasn’t enough to outlast Martin Laird, who was able to capture his first win on Tour in over seven years. He defeated Austin Cook and Wolff on the second playoff hole to win the famed tournament at TPC Summerlin.

This weekend saw a lot of low-scoring golf as Laird was able to survive the final day after shooting only 68. He was able to get his round back on track with an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole, which he eagled three out of the four days of the tournament. His playoff opponents both shot five-under 66 on a hot day in Las Vegas, which made the course play even easier and allowed for low scores across the board.

Laird came into the final hole with a one-shot lead, but a costly bogey on the 18th forced him into a playoff with Wolff and Cook. He nearly lost it on the first playoff hole but sank a clutch putt for par to extend the playoff to the second hole. He was able to birdie the next one after sticking it close on the par-3 17th to win the tournament. Laird’s first win of the season moved him up into the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings while Wolff, who took second, moved up to second in the FedEx Cup standings. Bryson DeChambeau, the current FedEx Cup leader, finished eighth in the tournament to maintain his top ranking.

The Tour stays in Las Vegas for next week’s CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, where Justin Thomas is the defending champion. Wolff will be back in action along with other big names like Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, setting up this weekend for some must-watch PGA Tour golf.