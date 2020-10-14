Season For Change

Illustration by Alisia Gruendel/The Daily Campus

Take a minute to step outside and inhale the cool air, to smell the beauty that is fall. Look around at the changing colors of the leaves. Later tonight, watch as the sun sets early and the temperature drops, causing your breath to form in the air around you. Now is the season filled with apple and pumpkin flavored everything, sweaters, boots, Thanksgiving, Halloween, football games, bonfires and the fun of a local farm. The natural beauty of fall is upon us, bringing with it a signal for change, which is why fall is the most significant time of the year.

A year itself reflects the cycle of life. Spring is a time for rebirth and renewal, a time of youth and growth. Remember the nursery rhyme “April showers bring May flowers?” The blooming of the flowers during this season represents a sense of hope. If spring represents birth, then winter represents death. Winter is a time of darkness, a time of harsh weather and festive celebrations, all of which are surrounded by the beginning of a new year. If winter brings darkness, then summer brings light. Summer is the crescendo of the year, representing the joy of the vacation. It is a time of freedom, for this season is filled with long summer nights. And then there’s fall, the season that is upon us right now. Fall has traditionally been associated with the harvest, a time of change and maturity symbolizing adulthood. Within this season comes Thanksgiving, which is a day to be grateful. It’s a time to honor by giving thanks and spreading gratitude for everything in your life.

“The blooming of the flowers during this season represents a sense of hope. If spring represents birth, then winter represents death. Winter is a time of darkness, a time of harsh weather and festive celebrations, all of which are surrounded by the beginning of a new year.”

New Year’s Eve might be the time when people attempt to create change by setting new goals for the upcoming year. But the autumn equinox symbolizes a time for people to reflect on their lives by subconsciously setting new goals. Another new year is upon us, and this is the season for reflections and better resolutions that are more attainable. As the seasons transition, everyone’s moods transition with them, and as of September 22, 2020, the season of change is upon us.

Seeing the leaves outside is nature’s symbol for change. Look at the beautiful colors that fill the trees, ones that were not there a month ago, and begin to appreciate the greater meaning behind them. It’s a time to reflect on what you have done, a time to focus on yourself. Rather than consciously holding ourselves accountable to set goals, we are allowing ourselves to subconsciously be influenced by the changes seen outside.

Get in the Halloween spirit this fall with pumpkin carving! (of course, only if your celebrate it). Photo by olia danilevich on Pexels.com

Right now, it’s a confusing time and things are out of control. Nobody knew at the 2020 New Year’s celebrations that we would be in the midst of a pandemic right now. Eight months later, and we can now look back on what this pandemic has shown us — with all the sadness that it has caused, it has also been a period of reflection and acceptance. It is no longer okay to deny this reality, so as the season of fall continues, we can look back on the past and move forward with it, encompassing the changes that it has caused.

The warm months are gone, and the temperature is dropping. The clocks have changed, and the days are shorter. When the autumn equinox occurred, there was an equilibrium of the day and the night, an equilibrium of the light and dark in all of our lives. 2020 has been a year filled with uncertainty and sadness, a time that has led many people to fear the future due to not knowing what lies ahead. With everything that has happened this year, it is more necessary than ever to slow things down. It’s time to look at the changing leaves outside and realize the similarities. When the leaves fall, it resembles how we are releasing things we no longer need during this time. When the leaves change colors, it resembles how nothing can stay the same forever. Everything is always changing, but autumn reminds us that change is good in our lives. It’s a boost, a constant reminder that living in the present is a way to balance. So just open your window, look outside and breathe…