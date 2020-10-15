USG speaker of the senate resigns; replacement coming

Jessica Delgado, former speaker of the senate and fifth-semester nursing major, said she decided to step down from her position to have more time to focus on personal matters. USG held their election Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. for Degaldo’s replacement. File photo by Eric Wang / The Daily Campus.

The University of Connecticut Undergraduate Student Government’s Speaker of the Senate resigned Oct. 8.

Jessica Delgado, former speaker of the senate and fifth-semester nursing major, said she decided to step down from her position to have more time to focus on personal matters.

“I am stepping down for some personal reasons, but also because I would like to focus more on my education and some other endeavours,” Delgado said. “I need to put some things down for my self care.”

She said she has been involved with USG since the beginning of her second year at UConn. She plans to continue her involvement with several committees after stepping down.

The Speaker of the Senate runs both the Senate and Caucus meetings, Delgado said. As speaker, Delgado said they represent and support the senators, as well as help to pass legislation.

USG held their election Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. for Degaldo’s replacement. Interested applicants, who must have been current senators, emailed their submissions to Delgado, she said. In a virtual election, senators voted for their replacement choice. At the time of reporting, The Daily Campus did not know who the replacement was.

Degaldo said she looks forward to USG’s future.

“I wish the best for USG, and I appreciate all it has done for me,” she said. “I hope I did it well.”