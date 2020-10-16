Feel-Good Friday: Chilled-Out Art Club meets virtually

A painting by one of the members of the Chilled-Out Art Club, Jillian Dejure. The Chilled-Out Art Club is a laid-back campus art club that provides a space for students to relax and create. (Photo courtesy of the Chilled-Out Art Club)

A University of Connecticut club is continuing its meetings virtually this semester while its members seek to create art in a laid-back atmosphere, according to UConn Daily Digest.

Chilled-Out Art Club began in the 2018 spring semester, according to President Murphy Kenny, a seventh-semester physiology and neurobiology major.

“We are a laid-back campus art club that provides a space for students to relax and create,” the Daily Digest description said. “Come for any of the time that you’d like! We’re transitioning to a virtual format this semester for a fun place to hang out and make friends while making art.”

Kenny described the goal of the club to be a relaxed space for students who wish to make art, do homework or just hang out.

“We pretty much just hang out and talk and work on whatever. Everyone has their own thing. We don’t have any structure, and it’s a great place to meet new friends,” Kenny said. “There aren’t any planned projects to work on since everyone has their own preferences.”

The club’s UConntact page emphasizes that any type of artist, including photographers, writers, painters or otherwise can attend any meetings that they’d like.

Kenny explained that Chilled-Out Art Club is important to her because it allows her time to work on art projects in her everyday life.

“I almost went to art school and then completely changed my career goals and decided to be a doctor, so I was really missing having a time dedicated to art in my life,” she said.

Kenny added that while the club has adjusted to meeting via Zoom this semester, the change in structure has been a bit challenging for the club.

“We’re meeting on Zoom this semester, which has been a change,” Kenny said. “It can be challenging to hold social meetings on Zoom since you can really only have one conversation at once, but it’s working.”

According to the club’s UConntact page, meetings are held every Tuesday during the fall semester from 7-8 p.m. She also noted that they generally have between eight and 15 attendees per meeting, but there are no required time commitments for participants.