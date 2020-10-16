MLB CS Recap: Astros hold on, Dodgers have historic night

Astros 4, Rays 3 (Rays lead 3-1)

Cue the Bee Gees music. The Houston Astros are stayin’ alive, coming out on top over the Tampa Bay Rays in a must-win Game 4 at Petco Park.

In the last 11 starts for Tyler Glasnow, the Rays went 11-0. That all changed tonight, as he went six innings, giving up four earned runs off eight hits. He got pressured early, giving up a solo blast from Jose Altuve in the first inning and an RBI double in the third inning, putting the Astros up 2-0.

Zack Greinke had a very solid outing for Houston, going six full innings while allowing two runs on five hits and fanning seven batters. His one big mistake was allowing probable ALCS MVP, Randy Arozarena, hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to make the game tied at two. In the sixth inning, Greinke got into a bit of trouble by loading the bases up, but a quick strikeout of Mike Brousseau got him out of that jam.

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow during the first inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

After a George Springer two-run bomb that was put into orbit, the score became 4-2. The Rays attempted a comeback, with help from a Willy Adames RBI double that had Joey Wendle scoring all the way from first base. With the tying run at third base and two outs, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo got a hold of one that didn’t go far enough, as it landed into the glove of George Springer to end the ballgame.

The player of the game for Houston was undoubtedly Altuve, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. More miraculously, he finished the game without an error for the first day since Game 1. Altuve is finally looking like the player they need him to be to try and win this series.

With only one team to ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the history of the ALCS, it appears unlikely that the Astros will come back and win this series. However, this is a step in the right direction, and they look to take Game 5 Thursday night. The Rays, on the other hand, are one win away from their second World Series.

Dodgers 15, Braves 3 (Braves lead 2-1)

Coming into this game, Atlanta was the 32nd team to have a 2-0 lead in the NLCS. The record of those first 31 teams? 28-3, the same score that the Atlanta Falcons had before their historic Super Bowl choke. Take that for what you will, but it appears to be a very bad omen as the Braves had a historic night themselves en route to a 12-run loss to the LA Dodgers.

In the first inning, the Dodgers put up the most runs in a postseason inning in MLB history with 11, 10 of which came with two outs. This inning was highlighted by (you ready?) doubles from Corey Seager and Will Smith, a single from Seager, a three-run homer from Joc Pederson, a solo shot from Edwin Rios and a grand slam by Max Muncy.

Kyle Wright got the start for the Braves, getting absolutely shelled, lasting only two thirds of an inning while giving up seven runs on five hits. He finished the game with a 94.5 ERA. Grant Dayton came in and gave up eight runs of his own over two innings, while the combo of Huascar Ynoa, Jacob Webb and Shane Greene kept the Dodgers scoreless for the rest of the game.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Julio Urias got the start for LA and easily got the win, only giving up one earned run on three hits. He gave up a solo shot to Cristian Pache in the third, but other than that he had a good, but definitely overshadowed, night.

Atlanta couldn’t get much going tonight offensively, as the homer by Pache, along with a two run ninth inning, were all they could string together. They hope to pick it back up in Game 4, which will be very tough with future Hall of Famer, Clayton Kershaw, on the mound for LA.

The Dodgers just clicked yesterday, with a strong pitching performance, fantastic plays in the field, and the historic night at the plate. They hope to keep their momentum rolling with a Game 4 victory.