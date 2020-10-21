Center for Career Development unveils Master Class Series

The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Master Class is an excellent way for CLAS students to learn technical skills in marketing, communications, branding, and product management from industry leaders. Photo retrieved via Center for Career Development website

Beginning Oct. 20, the University of Connecticut’s Center for Career Development implemented a program to virtually connect students with employers and alumni in a series of four workshops, according to the Center for Career Development’s website.

This program, dubbed the CLAS Master Class Series, is geared specifically toward students within the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS). The remaining three workshops, each lasting about 90 minutes, will take place Oct. 27, 29, and Nov. 4.

According to the website, each workshop will be facilitated by a presenter who will guide students through a class to develop a skill, and then engage them in a case-study in order to actively apply the skills they learned during the class portion.

“This event series is an opportunity for students within CLAS to gain technical and industry-specific skills they may not have the opportunity to receive in the classroom for their internships during undergrad and post-University of Connecticut careers,” the website said.

Lisa Famularo, a career consultant in the Center for Careers Development, said that this series is very important for students to gain knowledge and skills from current industry professionals.

“We also get a lot of feedback in the Center for Career Development that sometimes it’s a little bit hard for College of Liberal Arts and Sciences students to, in comparison to the peers, to really see how their major and what they are learning in the classroom can apply to a real-world setting,” Famularo said. “And so the main goal of this is to kind of help with that, and show how alumni and other professionals have taken what they learned in college and used that throughout their career, so CLAS students can have a little more of a perspective on how to do that.”

According to Lisa Farmularo, 3/4 of the presenters for the CLAS Master Class are UConn Alumni. The program is excited to have alumni come back to campus to share their insights and experiences with other UConn students. Photo retrieved via Center for Career Development.

One of the presenters was chosen through the CCD corporate-partner relations team, who works with employers looking to hire UConn students with a liberal arts background, according to Famularo.

“This is a great way for students to connect with them, get to know them and establish that relationship,”

They also reached out to UConn CLAS alumni who might be interested in returning and teaching current students any important or useful skills, Famularo noted.

“Actually, the remaining three are all alumni of UConn which we are super excited about because we always love having alumni come back to campus,” she said.

In order to participate in the program, students must have declared majors within the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Students must also be willing to share their name, class year and major, and must be available for all 90 minutes of the session, according to the website.

“This program is really geared towards CLAS students because CLAS is such a large school, and there is a lot going on within the school, but there’s not necessarily a ton of opportunities to directly apply what they’re learning to a real-world setting, to make that connection,” Famularo explained for why this series is specific to CLAS students.

Famularo said she hopes students gain valuable experience and skills from the workshop.

“This is meant to be a very hands-on experience and we are hoping all of the students who participate walk away with a really tangible skill set that they can add to their resume and use to their advantage in the future,” she said.

Currently, while the Center for Career Development is not sure whether this program will expand to other colleges or even to the spring semester, Famularo added that similar programs are currently being implemented for other colleges at UConn.