Will winter housing be available to all students?

We are very happy our administration has ensured that undergraduates staying here for the spring will be able to keep their housing assignments over the winter if they need to. National circumstances including the anticipated, more deadly second-wave of COVID-19 as well as endemic housing insecurity and poverty today may pose a threat to our undergraduates. It is likely unreasonable and unsafe to ask all undergraduate students to return home for the winter and this would increase the odds of outbreaks at the beginning of the spring semester.

However, we are uneasy about the lack of financial accommodation for students looking to keep their winter housing. The “Winter Recess Housing” page of the Residential Life website lists standard fees for winter housing, despite the current substandard financial security of most Americans and likely many UConn students. Given these extemporaneous circumstances, many undergraduates could be faced with the choice of keeping themselves and loved ones safe or returning home due to financial concerns. Furthermore, helping students to remain in winter housing if they elect to do so only lowers the risk of the outbreaks that could occur from thousands of undergraduates returning for the spring semester.