Rico Nasty stuns with virtual performance

Alternative rapper, Rico Nasty, performed Tuesday night via Webex in a free concert for UConn Students. Rico Nasty is known for collaboration with Doja Cat on Tia Tamera and for her highly acclaimed hit “Smack a B**tch”. Photo via Subog Instagram.

Tuesday night, rapper Rico Nasty performed a virtual concert hosted by the Student Union Board of Governors. For those unaware of Nasty, she is a rapper from Palmer Park, Maryland who is best known for songs such as “Smack a B**ch” and “Tia Tamera” with Doja Cat. Both of those songs have a combined stream count of over 147 million on Spotify. She also averages almost three million monthly listeners on Spotify and has 115 thousand followers on SoundCloud.

Rico Nasty embraced the holiday season with a Halloween themed set, filled with skeletons and cobwebs. Despite the seasonal relevance, Rico Nasty isn’t shy from the alternative style, often nothing her music as a mixture of “Cinderella” and “goth”. Photo Courtesy of Author.

As of this writing, Nasty has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram and over 664 thousand Twitter followers. She made the XXL Freshman List in 2019 which featured rappers such as Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch. She is set to release her debut album “Nightmare Vacation” on Oct. 30.

During her performance, Nasty had skeletons and cobwebs in her background to create a Halloween themed set. Some newer songs Nasty performed were “IPHONE” and “Own It,” which will appear on her debut album. Other songs that were played include “Lighting” and “Smack a B**ch.” Part of her performance involved a background track playing some audio from several songs while rapped certain parts of songs.

During the set, Rico Nasty performed hits such as “Smack a B**tch”, “Tia Tamera”, and “Guap (Lalala)”. Photo courtesy of author.

“I hope wherever you are right now, you’re having a good f***ing day,” Nasty said during the concert.

The last song Nasty performed was “Rage,” which originally appeared on her 2018 mixtape “Nasty.” Other tracks from “Nasty” she performed include “Countin’ Up” and “Trust Issues,” the latter of which was produced by Connecticut-born producer Kenny Beats. In 2019, Beats and Nasty collaborated on a mixtape titled “Anger Management,” which ended up making many end of year album lists from publications like Vice, Pitchfork and Rolling Stone.

There was no Q&A held after the concert, although prior to the show, SUBOG offered students a chance to enter an Instagram contest for a meet and greet opportunity with Nasty. In order to enter, students had to share a post about the meet and greet to their Instagram stories, follow UConn Concerts on Instagram and tag three of their friends.

“I miss performing for you guys,” Nasty said at one point during the show.

Nasty is set to perform at the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco in Aug. 2021. She was originally supposed to perform at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on May 9 of this year, however, due to COVID-19, her appearance was cancelled.

The SUBOG concert committee meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. In the past, they were responsible for hosting performances by Kahlid, Big Gigantic and Lil Yacthy.