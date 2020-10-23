NFL games to watch Week 7

We’re a couple weeks from the halfway point of the season, and guess who’s coming back? Antonio Brown. Yep, there are reports that after his suspension is up after Week 8, the Seahawks, among other teams, are interested in signing him. Would you believe that is only the second-craziest news about a former superstar wide receiver making a comeback?

Well, it is, because on Thursday, Ian Rapoport reported the Ravens are close to bringing him onto their practice squad if “his workout goes well and he passes a physical.” After two years out of the league, the basically 32-year old former Cowboy MIGHT be back in the league.

That’s all a couple of weeks away though, so let’s see what’s on tap in a couple of days.

Packers at Texans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Green Bay got absolutely embarrassed last week by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so I could not be more excited to see their revenge week. The whole team, but specifically Aaron Rodgers, is going to be MAD, so I just feel bad for the Texans. Don’t get me wrong, the Texans are a solid team. I know they’re 1-5 this season, but they’re better than their record shows, especially now with Bill O’Brien out the door. Deshaun Watson is a legitimate superstar; the rest of the team around him though… isn’t.

They’re going to put up somewhat of a fight, at least offensively, but I just don’t see Rodgers and the Packers offense getting stopped — or even slowed down for that matter.

Prediction: The Packers put up 40-plus and the Texans just can’t keep up. 45-31, Green Bay wins.

Seahawks at Cardinals

Seattle are just one of three remaining undefeated teams in the league, along with the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’re the powerhouse of the NFC West, and, in perhaps the most competitive division in football, have the most division titles (not to mention the only Super Bowl victory) over the past decade. Russell Wilson has a case for being the best QB in the NFL, and the weapons around him are absolutely top-notch. The defense, while the results haven’t quite been there, has the big names and the talent to step up when needed. Right now, I’d say they’re the best team in the NFL.

Then there’s the Cardinals, the young, upstart team in the division that can make some serious noise. Sure, they still might be a year or two out from being real Super Bowl contenders, but there’s some real talent on this team, and it all starts with second-year quarterback Kyler Murray. Aside from one three-pick game Week 3, he’s been great this season, averaging about 250 yards passing with 1.7 touchdowns and 60 yards rushing with another touchdown per week. Adding DeAndre Hopkins has made the offense deadly. Pair that offense with a defense that’s giving up the second-fewest points per game, and you have a team that, when they’re firing on all cylinders, can beat anyone in the league.

Prediction: I’m going bold and saying the Seahawks finally lose a game. I don’t know exactly how it will go down, but I just feel it coming. The Cardinals are a good team, and everyone, including the Seahawks, slip up eventually. The only team that didn’t was the 1972 Miami Dolphins. 31-27, Cards win.

Bears at Rams

I’ll be honest, I don’t know how this Bears team is 5-1. The Rams at 4-2 I get, they have a good, well-rounded team. But the Bears? Sure the defense is really good, giving up the seventh-fewest yards and points per game, but the offense just … sucks. Nick Foles is not the answer, I’m sorry. Is he better than Trubisky? Absolutely, without a doubt, never been so sure about anything in my life, 1000000%. But he’s still not great. He’s mediocre, average at his best, and at his worst, he’s just flat out awful. They’re getting it done somehow though, hats off to them. This week though, their luck is going to run out.

The Rams are a very good football team. Their defense is better than the Bears’, giving up the fourth and fifth-fewest yards and points per game, respectively. Their offense is top-ten in yards per game, and while they’re only middle-of-the-pack in scoring the ball, it’s still much better than Chicago.

Prediction: A low scoring, defensive battle that has four combined turnovers (three from Foles) and ultimately ends with a Rams win. 20-10, LA wins.