Apple East

The University of Connecticut has a great opportunity to work with tech companies such as Apple to create great technology, and transform spaces such as the Depot Campus to develop new facilities and expand innovation. Photo by Eric Wang / The Daily Campus.

The University of Connecticut has a great opportunity to work with Apple to create great technology. Apple is doing work on home systems and is making its own high efficiency chips. UConn needs a new dorm and is trying to become more efficient. Also, Joe Biden is supporting a high speed rail if elected, and one plan involves a DC-Boston line passing through UConn, putting us a half hour from Boston with MIT and 45 minutes from New York City with Wall Street as well as further links to Washington D.C., making us a good location for an East Coast headquarters. We also have the underutilized Depot Campus which could be used for a second Apple Ring, in which a rounded teardrop shape could be made in an existing triangular parcel. It has space for underground parking and it would even be possible to build a ramp to Route 32, leading to low traffic by Apple employees. This, if combined with restoring the existing Jones Crossing and two under or overpasses, creates a route from Interstate 84 directly to the Apple campus with no major intersections. This will reduce congestion, as well as help the wider region, as Apple employees move in.

As for the dorms, it would be possible to build the dorms to the west of the Apple teardrop and utilize Apple technology to run it in addition to developing our own. We could use this partnership to create an area with interactive retail opportunities and help Apple and stores and restaurants make new concepts to attract the next generation. Automation is becoming widespread, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Apple silicon can be used to make efficient vending machines and ministores that can create interesting foods, clothing and other products. Unfortunately, automation costs jobs, but it is coming whether we like it or not, and if we don’t create it someone else will. As a public university, creating automated systems allows us to have some control about how these systems will work. Also, we can gain valuable experience in the technology of the future, giving our graduates opportunities to work for Apple and other tech companies, and even start their own. Without this project, technology will continue to march on without us and may go in directions we don’t like.

The construction of our new Austin campus is underway and the assembly line for Mac Pro is up and running! Building Apple’s most powerful Mac ever in Austin is a testament to the enduring power of American ingenuity, and we’re proud it’s made here. https://t.co/je6IIVnPg8 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 20, 2019

As far as connections to the main campus, aerial tramways could be a very good solution, and also provide power to the complex, via telodynamics. This is an old technology that has been ignored lately, and Apple silicon has the potential to be used to make a telodynamic transmission work more efficiently than existing electrical solutions. These technologies could make mechanical elevators and heating/cooling systems without electrical loss.

Apple is also well known in the creative industry, so our School of Fine Arts could work with Apple to create innovative creative technology in art and music. Technologies like Final Cut Pro, GarageBand and others, if combined with Apple silicon and physical infrastructure, will become easy-to-use tools for creation. If Final Cut Pro, for instance, became a camera with a physical intuitive interface, it would become one of the best and easiest to use pro cameras in the world. If GarageBand became an actual instrument with an innovative UI, it would revolutionize electronic music. We could even partner with Apple to make a UConn mmWave network, and create apps and even custom iPhones. UConn has the opportunity to be the center of future technology, with the Depot Campus as the heart of that technology center, and the former mental hospital will become the hub of technology to expand and unleash the capabilities of the human mind.