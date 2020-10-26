How to stay safe and spooky this Halloweekend

From spooky movie nights to escape rooms, various campus organizations have banded together to host events for Halloweekend. Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels.

In an effort to keep students on campus for Halloween, various campus organizations have banded together to host events for Halloweekend.

Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 29, Student Activities is hosting a Sunrise Walk to Horsebarn Hill. Students are expected to meet at 6:45 a.m. at the flagpoles across from Wilbur Cross. Later that night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Student Activities will be hosting a s’mores event on the Student Union Terrace. This event will also take place on Friday, Oct. 30.

SUBOG will be hosting a pumpkin painting event on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Student Union tent. Students must sign up online ahead of time in order to participate. According to Special Events Chairwoman Kimoya Wallace, students will receive their own painting supplies and none will be shared to limit contact between students.

“Our goal for these Halloweekend events is to provide students with a fun and safe way to enjoy Halloween this year,” Wallace, a fifth-semester communication major, said.

Also occurring on Oct. 29 will be a drive-in movie event sponsored by SUBOG and the Residence Hall Association. Students may drive into the lot or can bring blankets and chairs to participate. According to SUBOG President Jacob Stockman, the event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at W-Lot. At 7 p.m., “Hocus Pocus” will be shown and at 9:15 p.m., “Get Out” will play.

“Thanks to the amazing initiative of the entire RHA board, this event was able to come to fruition,” Stockman, a seventh-semester marketing major, said. “RHA began the planning of this event, and then reached out to SUBOG to help finish putting the details together. It wouldn’t have been possible without our friends at RHA! They truly came through with this awesome idea.”

From Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, SUBOG’s Digital Entertainment and Films committee will be hosting a virtual escape room all day. According to Digital Entertainment and Films Chairman Turner Rodman, access to the escape room will be linked through SUBOG’s website and social media. The Digital Entertainment and Films committee is also hosting a 13 Days of Halloween Movie List where each day, SUBOG’s social media will post about a movie students should watch to get into the Halloween spirit.

Students can stay up to date with SUBOG’s Halloweekend events via Instagram @SUBOGatUConn.

Taking place on Friday, Oct. 30 will be trick-or-treating from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the Student Union Terrace and Fairfield Way. Students must sign up ahead of time to receive a bag for trick-or-treating.

UConn Rec will be sponsoring the Costume Climb event on Oct. 29 at the Rec Center and drive-in movie on Oct. 30 at the Rec Center Pool. For the Costume Climb, students who show up in a costume can be entered into a costume contest to win a UConn Rec chalk bag. Students must sign up to participate in the dive-in movie, but they will receive a beach ball, water bottle and Halloween candy, according to the Halloween events schedule. The movie being shown will be “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

On Halloween, there will be a Halloween Fest at the Student Union Mall and Terrace. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., there will be cookie decorating, a DIY costume contest, Halloween caricatures and “Stuff-a-(Something spooky),” according to the Halloween events list. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be Halloween Fest: After Dark. Included will be tarot card readers, ghost stories by the fire, psychics, hot apple cider and hot chocolate.

On Halloween night, there will be a Full Moon Hike sponsored by UConn Rec. Also happening that night, the Moon Appreciation Club is hosting a Moon Appreciation event from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. under the flagpoles by the Great Lawn.

For a full list and more information of events that will be taking place throughout Halloweekend and links to sign up for these events, check out the schedule at kindness.studentaffairs.uconn.edu.