Coach Geno supports new lecture series for UConn Business graduate students

The University of Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma, head coach for women’s basketball, is partnered with the UConn School of Business in support of a new leadership series.

The lecture-and-workshop series is new to 2020 and exclusive to current grad students and junior and senior honors business students, Director of Strategic Initiatives at the School of Business, Meg Warren, said.

“This leadership series is a new offering in 2020, but the School of Business has been fortunate to collaborate with Geno Auriemma since 2013, when under Associate Dean Lucy Gilson’s direction; the school launched the Geno Auriemma UConn Leadership Conference,” Warren said.

The series focuses on value-centered leadership, learning to reset and transform and international networking, Editorial Manager at the School of Business, Claire Hall, said in UConn Today.

“We recognize students have limited time available outside of their classes, work schedules and other important commitments,” Warren said. “Leadership development is a critical component to graduate business education and we found a way to offer content that is accessible and relatable.”

Uconn School of Business Photo by Eric Wang

The themes for this year are about building leadership awareness, improving communications and making real connections, Warren said.

“We bound both the executive speakers and skills-based workshops in the same series to draw the connection between speakers’ real-world perspective on what leadership looks like and follow up with workshops to teach how to develop those particular skills,” Warren said.

The first speaker, Joseph Terranove, senior managing director of Virtus Investment Partners, discussed pivoting throughout your professional career.

“If you think that you’re not going to need to recreate yourself and to pivot and change in your professional career at least three or four times, you are mistaken,’’ Terranove told the graduate students. “Trust your instincts and never be afraid to ‘reach around the corner.’”

The next presentation will be Nov. 17, and will feature UConn School of Business alumni Joann DeBlasis, retired president of Accident and Health at Navigators, and Robin Landsman, who currently leads the leadership development practice at executive search firm Beaumont Bailey.

“We’ve discussed creating a speaker series for some time now, and this program offers something unique and meaningful,” Warren said. “We’ve designed it so that every student can benefit, build business acumen and develop leadership skills that are needed to become a tremendous leader.”

The series will continue in the coming semesters, but is fully virtual this semester due to COVID-19.

“This will be an annual event and we are eager to start planning for 2021-2022 soon,” Warren said. “We are so lucky to have Coach Geno Auriemma to model how personal accountability, teamwork, hard work and bold leadership can lead to success.”