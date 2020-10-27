Today is last day to pre-register to vote, Election Day registration also offered

Connecticut’s deadline for pre-election voter registration is today, Oct. 27, one week before Election Day. Connecticut also offers same day registration and voting at local polling locations.

In an email to students in mid-October, University of Connecticut President Thomas Katsouleas encouraged students to register to vote before Election Day to help with efficiency at the polls on Nov. 3.

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question as President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool, File)

“Given the size of our population relative to town staff in Mansfield specifically, [same-day registration] can also cause delays for our students, town staff and other voters because of the time it takes to register hundreds or thousands of UConn students on a single day,” Katsouleas said.

Students can register to vote and cast their vote at Mansfield Town Hall. Students must bring identification and proof of residency in Storrs or Mansfield to vote there.

Katsouleas also mentioned that a student who is “perfectly fine” in late October might find themselves in COVID-19-related isolation on Election Day, which would result in the inability to cast their ballot in person.

“While we have a very low prevalence of [COVID-19] on our campuses at the moment, none of us can predict the future, even a few weeks away,” Katsouleas said. “Registering now and voting by absentee ballot will mean you don’t have to worry about being unable to vote when the time comes.”

Students can also choose to vote by absentee ballot through their hometowns. In Connecticut, the last day to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 2, and the ballot must be received by your town by Election Day.