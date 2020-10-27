Have fun as an ‘Immortal Redneck’ with a shotgun

Developed and published by Crema Games, “Immortal Redneck” is a first-person shooter with rogue-lite mechanics where players assume the role of a redneck tourist who finds himself mummified in Egypt and must fight through the dangerous dungeons of the pyramids of Giza because he refuses to stay dead.

As you proceed through randomly generated dungeons, you’ll survive on ammo and health pickups, slaying enemies with whatever weapons you find along the way, and you’ll amass a pretty hefty amount of coins through each run. Once you die in the pyramid, you resurrect outside of it, where you can purchase upgrades and new classes that will affect gameplay and your survivability.

“Immortal Redneck” features a skill tree system and nine different classes, similar to “Rogue Legacy,” and combines it with fast-paced arcade shooting and platforming mechanics, like “Doom” or “Serious Sam.”

I admit, the first couple hours didn’t surprise or intrigue me much, but once I managed to sink some more coin into the skill tree and played with new classes, I found the run-and-gun action rather addicting. Speeding around, jumping over projectiles and dodging enemies felt really fun and actually made me want to keep playing.

Of course, all things must be balanced. While the normal enemies within the pyramids can be outsmarted and outgunned, the bosses do prove themselves to be rather difficult, making it a challenge that requires patience and precision to land shots onto their weak points. However, it should be noted that there are three pyramids which have their own unique bosses and add new enemies to the roster, but I haven’t managed to complete the first pyramid yet.

“Immortal Redneck” features 9 different classes, or favors, based on gods from Egyptian mythology. Each class has its own unique abilities, different strengths and weaknesses, and starts with different sets of weapons. For example the base class — named Redneck, Lord of Mayhem — begins with a set of well-rounded weapons consisting of a pistol, shotgun and dynamite. His active ability is that he can increase his fire rate for a period of time and he passively finds more ammo drops. Meanwhile Seth, God of Storms, holds a lot of offensive potential with his high-damage weapons and area of effect lightning ability, but he has reduced defense and thus is susceptible to more damage. Although all of this is good and adds to variability in gameplay, it doesn’t change the character’s voice or appearance. Once a redneck mummy, always a redneck mummy, I guess.

If you think you can survive the pyramids by simply upgrading your stats and finding your favorite class, well think again, because there are over 100 scrolls, or modifiers, that you can find throughout your next run in the pyramid. These scrolls often provide benefits like granting you an extra jump or increasing your damage output, but they can also be a curse when they activate fall damage, make you slower or make your weapons less accurate. Because of the modifiers that scrolls offer, you might find yourself really powerful by the final boss of a pyramid or really weighed down when you can’t move fast enough to dodge attacks. Regardless, the scrolls offer a unique build throughout each run.

Though there is a lot of variability in the game, especially since there are over 50 weapons you can find and use against hordes of enemies, it can feel a bit repetitive after a while. Though rooms are randomly generated, over time I’ve noticed that the same rooms will hold the same number and types of enemies, rather than having random values. Thus, if the room you’re in is one you’ve encountered before, then it’s possible that you’ll know exactly what enemies and how many of them will be found within, which takes away from the excitement and replay value of rogue-lites.

The game’s base retail price is $20, which isn’t too hefty for rogue-lite fans. However, at the time of publication, there is currently a sale where the game is available for $2 on Steam until Nov. 1, 2020. If that isn’t an absolute steal, then I don’t know what is.

Anyways, “Immortal Redneck” is a decent game with addicting, fast-paced gameplay. Complete with smooth controls and polished visuals, it’s a great game that should keep you entertained and satisfied for a while if you just want to pick up a gun and mindlessly shoot things, but don’t expect there to be anything deeper than that.

Rating: 4/5