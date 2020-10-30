BOND Building completes energy upgrades on Central Utility Plant

According to the article, the BOND Building Construction, Inc completed energy system upgrades for the Central Utility Plant. This plant is expected to decrease cost for the university, reduce the use of CO2, and return 25 percent of the Renewable Energy Credits to the Connecticut Clean Energy Fund for state wide energy conversion initiatives. Photo Courtesy of UConn Facilities Operations website.

Last week, BOND Building Construction, Inc. completed energy system upgrades for the Central Utility Plant project at the University of Connecticut, according to a press release.

“BOND Building constructed a more efficient and flexible chiller plant and upgraded the existing units that were underperforming as demand increased,” the release said. “The CUP was completed in support of UConn’s broader initiative—aimed at expanding hi-tech teaching, learning and research capabilities with an increased focus on STEM.”

According to University Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz, the work on CUP is part of a continuing effort to reduce UConn’s carbon footprint.

“The Central Utility Plant project is part of UConn’s ‘Lead by Example’ approach to meeting our current and future campus needs while working to lower the university’s carbon footprint and emissions,” Reitz said in an email. “Bond Building Construction was a good choice as a partner, given that it had recently completed similar projects with other leading universities, such as Harvard, MIT and Yale.”

BOND Building replaced four gas fired chillers, heat exchangers, pumps and cooling towers within the Central Utility Plant, according to the release.

Reitz noted that this project was completed in accordance with the President’s Working Group on Sustainability and the Environment, which was established just last year.

“This project involved a replacement of older equipment that doesn’t meet the newest regulatory emission limits,” Reitz said. “The new equipment has lower emissions than the older equipment it replaces.”

The President’s Working Group has goals to pursue energy conservation measures that reduce energy consumption, as well as assess buildings to identify potential opportunities to reduce carbon emissions.

Further, BOND Building is commencing work on UConn’s Science Quad Supplemental Utility Plant and the Boiler Plant and Utility Tunnel Upgrades, according to the release.

“The purpose of the SUP is to address the continued growth of new buildings on campus and the need for more capacity in the central energy systems,” the release said. “The SUP is a multi-phased project that will increase the campus’ capacity for chilled water and on-site electrical generation.”

This increase in the energy efficiency of SUP will help the President’s Working Group further its goals to both power buildings in a more sustainable and efficient way, while it looks to “deploy renewable technologies, such as solar and geothermal in locations that are not currently obtaining utility services from the highly efficient Cogeneration Facility and SUP,” Reitz said.