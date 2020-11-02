The Good, Bad and Ugly: Premier League matchday 7 recap

Another weekend of Premier League soccer (almost) complete. While two more games have to be played out today, Fulham vs West Brom and Leeds United vs Leicester City, the majority of the games played out were good, bad and downright ugly.

The Good: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United

As a Spurs fan, it’s a bit weird to put your rivals in the good section. But after securing three points at Old Trafford in 14 years, I kind of have to give credit where credit is due, especially when you consider how mediocre of a side Man U were.

While the first half was in Arsenal’s favor, the second half saw United perform much better. However, their errors from the first 45 minutes came back to haunt them after a poor tackle on Héctor Bellerín by Paul Pogba which resulted in a penalty for the Gunners. Arsenal’s second top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took a shot from the penalty spot and scored.

Aubameyang with the emphatic penalty!



Arsenal lead at Old Trafford! #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/wHKJxF34Bt — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 1, 2020

The Bad: Southampton 4-3 Aston Villa

You might be wondering as to why I put a winning side in the bad section. Reason is, while the Cherries had a four-goal lead, they nearly bottled their three points out of Villa Park. Three of the four goals came right before the end of the first half: the first in the 20th minute by Jannik Vestergaard, assisted by James Ward-Prowse who scored the second goal 13 minutes later and the third in the 45th minute. Southampton’s fourth goal was in the opening minutes of the second half where Stuart Armstrong assisted Danny Ings who scored right outside the penalty area.

But like I said, they nearly blew their lead in the 62nd minute, Jack Grealish chipped the ball in the penalty box where Tyrone Mings’ header put the ball in the back of the net. At the death of the second half, Ollie Watkins scored again for the Lions; and four minutes later Grealish closed the score gap even more after curling the ball in the bottom left corner of the goal.

The Ugly: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Similar to Southampton’s game, what puts Tottenham’s fixture in the ugly section is partially because of how slow the team performed and a little bit of good ol’ VAR.

Tottenham’s first goal came in the 13th minute by a Harry Kane penalty after a seemingly controversial VAR call was made when the Englishman was tackled by Adam Lallana in the “penalty box.” Even though I’m a Spurs fan, I really didn’t think it was a penalty, but regardless, the Lilywhites took the early lead.

Tottenham's go-ahead goal could have gone either way 👀



VAR said Harry Kane earned a PK on the edge of the area. What say you, Twitter refs? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BSJrxJap2G — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 1, 2020

The lead wouldn’t last for long, however, as a build-up in Tottenham’s final third of the pitch saw Tariq Lampetey score. The match had a VAR intervention, however, as minutes before Pierre Højberg was tackled by Solomon March. The referee didn’t see anything wrong with the tackle (which I have no idea how) and the score remained 1-1. After a few substitutions in the second half, super sub Gareth Bale scored his first goal since 2013 after returning to the North London club. In the 73rd minute, Sergio Reguilón crossed the ball into Brighton’s penalty area where Bale headed the ball in and secured a much needed three points after their 1-0 defeat to Antwerp in the Europa League.