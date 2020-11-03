UConn Stamford dorm in quarantine

On Saturday, the residents of University of Connecticut’s entire dorm at 900 Washington Blvd. in Stamford were placed under quarantine after an increase in COVID-19 cases in the building.

There are 235 students living in the residence hall. According to an email sent to students, there have been six positive COVID-19 cases among Stamford residents in the last week.

Three of the six Stamford cases were identified through university surveillance testing and the other three cases were identified through outside testing.

The quarantine order is expected to last 14 days, and all students will be tested during this period. According to a UConn tweet, additional testing will be arranged to accommodate the Stamford population.

According to UConn’s public COVID-19 dashboard, all commuter students taking in-person classes on the Stamford campus are required to be tested before returning to the campus.

UConn’s updated public COVID-19 dashboard shows one new off-campus positive case in Storrs, with the individual already in medical quarantine, and two new on-campus employee positives as of Nov. 2.

Residents of UConn Stamford will hear from Student Health and Wellness (SHaW) for updates on their quarantine status. SHaW also offers independent exercise and meditation opportunities safe for students in quarantine.