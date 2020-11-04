The Daily Campus News section spoke to University of Connecticut students who voted in-person on Election Day and who turned in their ballots early via absentee ballot. They spoke of the importance of casting their votes and how the presidential election will impact themselves and their peers. Here’s what they had to say.

“Voting is important to me because I am a social worker, a student, a member of the LGBT+ community, a woman and a person living with a disability. Voting is important to me because I am an outdoorswoman, a person who believes that all lives were created equally, yet many are undeserved and led to believe that this is their fault.” – Michaela Woods, seventh-semester social work major

The Northeagleville Fire Station serves as a polling location for many UConn students and Mansfield residents on Nov. 3, 2020. People trickled in and out of the station all day to vote in the presidential election. Photo by Maggie Chafouleas/The Daily Campus

“This is my first time voting in a presidential election, and it meant so much to me to be able to do something so small that could change our future. It felt so empowering to vote! ” – Hayley Andros, seventh-semester elementary education major

“I’ve voted in every election and primary since 2018, the year I was first eligible to vote, and I intend to not break that streak ever. I think it’s very important, not just for the sake of the federal level, but also at the local level, where we have had some crucial races in my town.” – Thomas Longo, fifth-semester accounting major

“There was definitely a surprising intensity to this election. I would have voted regardless of the situation but everywhere I looked, teachers and students and companies were all pushing the importance of this election. When I voted, I felt relieved because that pressure was finally gone. It was a completely unique experience to anything I expected, and I honestly have no idea what will happen with the results but I am glad I was able to be part of it.”

– Erin Hopkins, third-semester nursing major

“I think it’s important for eligible voters to vote in all elections but this one was especially important. As a woman in the LGBT community, it’s no exaggeration to say that my rights are on the line this election. I was proud to cast my ballot for the candidate I believe will help and protect Americans the most.”

– Bridget Didona, third-semester biological sciences and environmental sciences major

“I am voting this election because I feel it’s my duty as an american citizen and if I didn’t then i’m losing my chance to be heard. There’s too much going on in the world right now to be silent.” – Sydney Brewer, third-semester psychology major

“I voted in the election because I understand that I have a duty to help elect a responsible and compassionate leader who we can look up to in unprecedented times like these. I know my one vote is small, but it was incredible to see so many people (old and young) lined up at the polls this morning, and I felt pride in knowing that together all of our individual voices will be heard to create a brighter future for us all.”

– Allison Appel, third-semester pathobiology major

As the country rushes to the polls to cast their ballots for an election like no other in U.S. history, Mansfield, CT shows no sign of lagging behind. Students and residents alike, descend on the Mansfield Community Center located behind the Mansfield Town Hall with new COVID-10 safety restrictions. Photo by Alex Leo/The Daily Campus

“I voted because I’ve always known that young adults have been underrepresented at the polls. I think the voting experience is a key aspect of what it means to be an American, so it’s really important. This was my first presidential election, so it felt really fulfilling to finally have a direct contribution!”

– Victoria Kostour, fifth-semester MCB and psychology major

“Voting in a presidential election didn’t feel special, but that could be because I am not excited about the candidates. I voted because politicians will care about the opinions of people who vote and showing my demographic votes will be helpful in the future.”

– Tim Schafer, third-semester computer science and engineering major

“I voted in this election because I think I have to. I also want to prove to the government that young voters are in fact voting and that they need to listen to what we want too. Personally, I think that if Trump wins this election, it’s probably the end of American democracy.”

– Basic Coleman, a third-semester computer science and psychology major

“I thought the line was going to be really long. That’s what we’ve been seeing all over social media and stuff. But I guess because the town is smaller … that’s [why it was] really short.”

– Cristal Arguello, fifth-semester urban and community studies major

“This is a big election. I voted freshman year for something else, but it was really different, the line was just horrible. This isn’t what I was expecting, so it’s good.”

– Leticia Quintillo, fifth-semester marketing major

“I think it’s really important to go out and vote, even if your own vote doesn’t individually matter because [sic] report the demographics of how many people support which party and where.”

– Nicole Suza, seventh-semester allied health sciences major

The Mansfield Community Center is open as a polling location as well as an election day voting registration location on Election Day. The Community Center was open from 5:30am until 8:00pm for residents of District 1 who are registered to vote in the town of Mansfield. Photo by Erin Knapp/The Daily Campus

“I voted because it’s my right as an American to participate in our democracy. I also voted because I want to see change in our country, especially as a young adult my future is probably the most impacted by this decision and since it’s my first presidential election I definitely made an effort to get my absentee ballot in on time.”

– Hannah Aseltine, seventh-semester mechanical engineering major

“I casted my vote via absentee ballot, and I feel voting in this election is important because of the chaos surrounding our country right now. Exercising our right to vote determines the outcomes of these elections and those outcomes directly affect thousands of people including the UConn community.”

– Brittany Jimena, seventh-semester biology major