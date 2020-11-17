Parking & Transportation Services transport students to quarantine student housing

Dwight Atherton, associate director of parking services, spoke about the Student Relocation Service they are providing for students who are currently living in quarantine.

Atherton described the program as a way for students to reach their new temporary quarantine housing without coming in direct contact with anyone.

“The passengers and the drivers are required to maintain appropriate physical distances and wear face coverings. Each vehicle is equipped with hand wipes and hand sanitizers, which are available to both drivers and passengers,” Atherton said.

After every student trip, Atherton said they disinfect the vehicles. Proper Window and mechanical ventilation is used every trip.

Additionally, Atherton said the professional drivers they hired work at LAZ parking. While the program will not be running for the intersession between semesters, he said it will likely return next semester once students return to their in-person classes.

“Parking and Transportation Services hired professional drivers employed by LAZ Parking to drive these vehicles,” Atherton said. “We expect that the service will be discontinued during the intersession and resume in February once the students return to campus and in-person classes.”