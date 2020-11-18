‘The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special’: A fun adventure

On Monday, Disney+ released a short film titled “The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special”, which is sure to leave to leave younger Star Wars fans amazed. Photo Courtesy of Disney+.

Yesterday, Disney+ released a short film titled “The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special,” starring your favorite characters from the galaxy far, far away, albeit in Lego form. Using the “Lego-fied” animation style, as seen in all the “Lego Movie” pictures, this short film delivers a holiday special for the Star Wars world.

Now this isn’t the first time Star Wars has done a holiday special. Infamously, in 1978, a made-for-TV special aired on CBS starring much of the original cast, including Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford. George Lucas had very little to do with the production of this special and the cast wasn’t very enthused either. The special was lambasted by critics and viewers and called a train wreck by some for its odd choices and poor production value. That being said, it did introduce the character of Boba Fett to the Star Wars universe and it helped inspire the hit TV show “The Mandalorian” with a few of its designs and world-building elements.

The holiday special was essentially wiped off the face of the planet by Lucasfilm, as it is very difficult to find a copy of it to this day. Though even with its disappearance the infamy of the “Star Wars Holiday Special” is quite popular in Star Wars circles. This makes it a great concept for a parody-style comedy.

“The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special” parodies both the original “Star Wars Holiday Special” and the entire “Star Wars” universe. A major part of the story is essentially the plot of the “Star Wars Holiday Special,” while the Lego version also adds some other fantastical elements.

The film does a strong job at parodying the most popular moments in the Skywalker saga, adding humor to many dramatic scenes. Not every joke hits perfectly, but many do and will elicit many smiles and chuckles from “Star Wars” fans. The story is most definitely not canon but it doesn’t need to be. I actually wish the film got a little more crazy with its plot-line and used its plot devices to create some more parody situations.

Much of the humor in this film, though it does satirize the “Star Wars” films in fun ways, is directed toward younger audiences. This makes complete sense tonally and I’m sure many younger “Star Wars” will enjoy this short.

“Much of the humor in this film, though it does satirize the “Star Wars” films in fun ways, is directed toward younger audiences. This makes complete sense tonally and I’m sure many younger “Star Wars” will enjoy this short.”

For older “Star Wars” fans, this is not a must watch but it is a fun watch. If you want to see a Lego-style satire of the original “Star Wars Holiday Special” or a parody of many famous “Star Wars” moments, then this is something you’ll enjoy.

In conclusion, this is a fun, adventurous parody of “Star Wars” that has many humorous moments, earning it a moderate recommendation.

Rating: 3.75/5