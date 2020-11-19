Husky Hoopla: UConn men’s basketball projected starting 5

After enjoying a breakout season last year, Whaley is presumed to be the primary big man for the Huskies this season in his senior year. Whaley really came on in the second part of the season, stepping up after the injury to Akok Akok. Even though he only averaged about 19 minutes per game on the season, that number jumped to 33 a game over the last seven games. The Huskies went 6-1 in that span, and their only loss was a double-overtime thriller at Temple. He emerged as a great rebounder and shot-blocker, but he also showed an ability to be a consistent scorer from inside as well — something we hadn’t seen yet to that point in his career. With a revamped stable of big men behind him, Whaley is expected to be at the front of the pack.