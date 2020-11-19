Husky Hoopla: UConn Women’s Basketball Projected Starting 5

One of the three juniors on this season’s team, ONO has been tasked with taking on a much bigger leadership role this season, something Geno Auriemma has praised her for repeatedly. On the court, Nelson-Ododa showcased her dominance in the paint on both ends last year. In her sophomore season, she finished second on the team in scoring (10.9), first in rebounding (8.5) and ranked No. 7 in the nation with 3.1 blocks per game, all highlighted in her career-best game against Oklahoma where she put up 27 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks. This is a young team, but with the addition of Paige Bueckers, Evina Westbrook and Nika Muhl among others, the Huskies are stacked with excellent facilitators that can feed ONO early and often as she attempts to have another career year as one of the leaders of this team.

*It’s worth noting that by season’s end, Bueckers could and will likely claim a spot in UConn’s starting five, but at least to start the season Geno will likely run with the above listed lineup.