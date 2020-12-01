Free yourself from finals week: What’s coming and going for Netflix in December

Here’s what’s coming and leaving Netflix this December. Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels.

With the holiday season rolling in and the looming doom of final exams and projects hitting us hard, make sure you take some time for yourself. Try to relax with some new additions to Netflix’s catalogue, and don’t forget to take a break from that essay or study guide to check out some of these titles before they’re gone.

Netflix is bringing some great additions this month with Dec. 1 ringing in a range of titles like Jon Favreau’s “Chef,” Adam Sandler comedies “50 First Dates” and “Little Nicky,” the “Jurassic Park” trilogy, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and “Runaway Bride.”

On Dec. 2, Netflix original “Alien Worlds” will premiere: It’s an experimental CGI series that explores what life would possibly look like on alien planets. On Dec. 4, fans will be excited that season four of “Big Mouth” will be released. “MANK” is also coming out that day, a Netflix original filmed entirely in black and white that documents the writing of “Citizen Kane.” Also on Dec. 4 is the addition of season three of “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.”

Dec. 8 is the release of part three of the family sitcom “Mr. Iglesias” and an interactive special of the Dreamworks animated series, “Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure.” An interesting title to check out on Dec. 9 will be season one of “The Surgeon’s Cut,” a BBC production that follows various surgeons and the kind of work they do.

“Canvas” is a new animated film about a grandfather living on after a devastating loss. It will be coming to Netflix on Dec. 11 alongside “The Prom,” a musical comedy that stars an all-singing and dancing cast of stars like Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman and Keegan Michael-Key.

If, by some chance, you’ve ever thought “I wonder how the Oxford English Dictionary was made,” you might be interested in “The Professor and the Madman.” The 2019 biographical drama that stars Mel Gibson and Sean Penn will be added to Netflix on Dec. 15.

If you were ever a fan of “Jeopardy!” and Alex Trebek, you’ll be delighted to know that an entire “Jeopardy!” collection is being added to Netflix on Dec. 18. It’ll include “Champion Run V,” “Champion Run VI,” “Teacher’s Tournament,” “College Championship” and “Tournament of Champions.” Also being added on Dec. 18 is Chadwick Boseman’s final movie, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” a film about a blues legend and celebrating Black culture at large.

On Dec. 28 we’ll see the addition of “Rango” starring Johnny Depp, season two of “Transformers: War for Cybertron” on Dec. 30 and the final fourth season of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Now let’s get to some notable titles that will be leaving throughout the month. The 2018 film of Dr. Seuss’ “The Grinch” will be leaving on Dec. 4. Though it may not be as good as the original 1966 film, it’s still a worthy rendition of the classic Dr. Seuss’ tale.

Speaking of great animated flicks, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” leaves on Dec. 10. Make sure to check that out before you need to get a Disney+ subscription to watch it (but let’s be honest, you probably have one already). On Dec. 25, the award-winning computer-animated webslinger film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” will leave Netflix’s shelves.

Martial arts fans may be disappointed to see most of the “Ip Man” franchise go in December with the third film leaving on Dec. 17, and the first two films being removed on Dec. 30.

As for TV shows, get ready to say goodbye to all four seasons of “Hart of Dixie” on Dec. 14; all seven seasons of “The West Wing” on Dec. 24; all eight seasons of “Dexter,” five seasons of “Hell on Wheels” and seven seasons of “Nurse Jackie” on Dec. 30.

This brings us to the end of the month, where Dec. 31 sees the most titles packing up their bags from Netflix’s catalogue. The wacky 1980 comedy film “Airplane!” will take off, while the “Back to the Future” trilogy will take its DeLorean somewhere else and the whole “Indiana Jones” franchise will probably move into a museum. Also leaving are “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Fargo,” “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), “Pride and Prejudice” (2005) “The Interview” and all six seasons of “Gossip Girl.” If your entire sense of humor and personality revolve around making “The Office” references, you’ll be disappointed to hear that all nine seasons are also leaving Netflix at the end of the month.

Is December truly the most wonderful time of the year?

