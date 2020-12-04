Fall 2021 admission cycle is in progress

University of Connecticut applications for the fall 2021 semester are up “slightly” after the Dec. 1 deadline for priority first-year application for merit and Honors Program consideration, Vern Granger, Undergraduate Admissions Director, said.

The only change to the fall 2021 admissions cycle is the option to not submit standardized test scores, Granger said. This is part of the test-optional pilot program that will be taking place over the next three application periods, according to The Daily Campus.

Granger said that the decision to allow prospective undergraduates to apply without submitting a standardized score was based on many factors, including UConn’s commitment to eliminate barriers in the college enrollment process.

“Historically, our high test score averages could have discouraged some students from applying – even if they were possibly a competitive applicant,” Granger said. “We know many students admitted to, and attending, UConn with comparatively lower scores were academically successful.”

The decision was also made in response to the SAT and ACT being cancelled worldwide by the College Board in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although students can begin to take the tests again, Granger said that Admissions predicts access issues for students.

“This should provide applicants a choice in how their applications are reviewed, and reduce anxieties about the admission process,” Granger said.

According to the UConn website, it said that there will be more focus on “important academic and personal qualities.”

“UConn recognizes that each student’s circumstances allow for different opportunities and limitations, which is why all academic and personal achievements will be assessed in the context of these obstacles,” according to the website. “We hope this transparency will ease some of the stress that many students and families are currently experiencing and will encourage all future applicants to make caring common.”

Granger said that Admissions uses a holistic approach in regards to applicants. That philosophy will not change due to COVID-19.

“Context is always considered as part of our holistic application review,” Granger said.