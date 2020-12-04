New dean of School of Dental Medicine says school can’t ‘rest on its laurels,’ promises not to remain stagnant

In the photo, Dr. Steven Lepowsky. Last week, Lepowsky was named as the new Dean of the School of Dental Medicine, according to UConn Provost Carl Lejuez. Photo courtesy of UConn Health Faculty Directory.

Last week, the University of Connecticut named Dr. Steven Lepowsky as the new Dean of the School of Dental Medicine, according to UConn Provost Carl Lejuez.

According to Lejuez, Lepowsky’s appointment came following a survey which circulated within the School of Dental Medicine.

Lejuez said the survey asked questions focusing on what was needed in a new dean and what was important for the strategic forward movement of the school, as well as whether it was a good time to begin a new search or to consider internal candidates, including Lepowsky.

Lepowsky said it’s a true honor and privilege for the opportunity to lead an “outstanding dental school.”

“There really aren’t very many reliable, if any, rankings of dental schools,” said Lepowsky. “There aren’t a lot of commonly accepted measures. But everyone associated with the school knows we’re one of the finest dental schools anywhere, and I find it my job not only to maintain that stature but move it even further ahead.”

Dr. Lepowsky is motivated to move the School of Dental Medicine forward, focusing on advancing the school’s programs.

Lepowski said the school will look at different ways to maximize the experience of their student’s and residents and make strategic investments in faculty in certain areas to help move not only the educational and patient care programs forward, but also programs in research and discovery.

Moving these programs ahead, with the right balance, will define where the school will be 20 years into the future, Lepowski said.

“Any educational entity, no matter what school or college it is, can never rest on its laurels. No matter how good it is, because if you become complacent, and you stop really analyzing and looking and you stop really analyzing and looking and continually reevaluating and trying new things you become stagnant,” Lepowski said. “No matter how good an entity might be, you always have to question what else could we be doing? What could we be doing better?”

Dr. Donna Paolella, the associate dean for admissions at UConn’s School of Dental Medicine, has known Lepowsky for many years and says the school is happy to have him as their new dean.

“His leadership and contributions to the school have been exceptional. His priority is always to do what is in the best interest for our school. I am grateful that he has been appointed as dean,” said Paolella.

Dr. Jacqueline Duncan, UConn’s interim associate dean for clinical affairs, said she has known Dr. Lepowsky since he joined the School of Dental Medicine in May of 1993.

“Dr. Lepowsky is the future of the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine,” said Duncan. “His brilliance, dedication, vision and extraordinary work ethic will position the SDM to continue its reputation for excellence, while moving us forward in new and inspired directions to enhance our school’s mission and goals. We are exceptionally fortunate to have him at the helm for the next five years.”

Lepowsky said he was amazed by the outpouring of support from colleagues when the announcement was made.

“Nothing is more gratifying than being recognized by your peers, your colleagues, your students.” Lepowsky said. “When people who you respect say such incredibly complimentary things, it makes it all even more worth it.”

Lepowsky will serve as the eighth dean of UConn’s School of Dental Medicine.